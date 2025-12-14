Cheesy Tomato Spinach Breakfast Strata Recipe

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it may be at its most important when you're hosting guests for brunch. Preparing warm food early in the morning is a daunting task for any host; the easiest way to make it seem effortless is to prepare it ahead of time. With strata, a casserole made out of bread, eggs, milk, and cheese, breakfast for a crowd is a breeze — and you don't even have to get up extra early to make it.

Strata isn't too different from eggy, fluffy frittata – the distinction is that strata includes bread cubes, which are baked into a simultaneously soft and crunchy texture (kind of like Thanksgiving stuffing). It's essentially a bread pudding, but with savory ingredients instead of sweet — making it an excellent alternative to French toast bakes and Dutch baby pancakes. This cheesy tomato and spinach breakfast strata recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is a perfectly savory, filling, and tangy breakfast that has everything you need in one dish, making breakfast easy even if you're serving the early birds.