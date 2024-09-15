The Differences Between Strata And Frittata

The frittata is closely related to the quiche, but while different variations on the classic French quiche are all baked into a pie crust, the Italian frittata is crustless. Both quiche and frittata are formed by combining eggs with dairy for a custardy finish. In fact, to make a frittata, there's a golden ratio of eggs to dairy, which is one egg per ½ cup of milk or cream.

The frittata is also a cousin of the omelet, because you're essentially beating eggs, adding in your fillings, and cooking. For an omelet, you just whisk the eggs to combine them, add your meats, veggies, or cheeses, and fold the egg omelet over, all on the stove. Whereas for a quiche, you'd add your mix-ins into your egg- and dairy-filled pie crust and bake it all in the oven. The frittata charts its own course, taking the fluffy yet creamy dairy-infused texture of the quiche and the simple toss-in of fillings of the omelet, and then combining their cooking methods by first being heated on the stove and then being finished in the oven so that the top sets into a slice-able form.

The magic of the frittata is that you can get creative. There are all kinds of delectable frittata recipes, and you can also just wing it with what's in your kitchen. Spinach, broccoli, prosciutto, potatoes, feta, gouda — there's nothing that won't taste even better when baked into eggs and cream with a browned, crisped exterior.