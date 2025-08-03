Give Coffee Cake A Jolt Of Espresso Flavor With This Recipe

Coffee cake has something of a misleading name, because despite featuring the word "coffee," there's not typically any coffee actually baked into the cake. (It does pair awfully well with a cup of coffee, though, so we can give it a pass.) This espresso crumb coffee cake recipe from developer Jessica Morone lives up to its name, however, as it quite literally puts the coffee into coffee cake by way of espresso powder. Perfect for those who love that rich coffee flavor and won't settle for simply pairing coffee cake with a cup on the side, this recipe adds a jolt of flavor to the tried-and-true breakfast treat.

Though there's technically a subtle difference between coffee cake and crumb cake (it's all in the streusel), this recipe effortlessly marries the two, all while providing that distinct boost of espresso flavor. The espresso powder works in two parts here — you'll add some to the coffee cake itself, then you'll add even more to the streusel-like crumb topping. That means double the espresso, double the flavor boost, and if you choose to enjoy a slice with a cup of coffee in the morning (which we highly recommend that you do), then that's a coffee triple threat (or triple treat).