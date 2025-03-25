Instant Coffee Vs Instant Espresso: When To Use Each For Baked Goods

There are so many advantages to baking with coffee. A small spoon of espresso powder can elevate a tray of ultimate fudgy brownies or a flourless chocolate torte, while a cup of instant coffee can bring the flavor of a chocolate layer cake to new levels. It can be tough to figure out which one to use but, luckily, world renowned pastry chef Adriano Zumbo has some answers.

Chef Zumbo spoke to Tasting Table about the differences between instant espresso and coffee and said that it mainly comes down to flavor and strength. "Instant espresso is a much more concentrated, deep, dark, intense coffee," Zumbo said. It provides more of a punch than instant coffee does, and less is needed to create the effect. It also has a lower impact on the overall balance of a recipe and, because a smaller quantity is required, it shouldn't impact the texture of a baked good too much.

The easiest way to incorporate espresso powder into a recipe is to add it to the dry ingredients. Zumbo recommends blending it with flour or sugar in a food processor or spice grinder to ensure that it gets dispersed evenly and is ground as finely as possible. The same method can be used with instant coffee, but a larger quantity is needed to create the same impact. There's no need to go overboard, however. "Instant coffee is still pretty strong to be honest, so don't underestimate it," Zumbo advises.