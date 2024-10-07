Apricot Buttermilk Coffee Cake with Streusel Topping Recipe

Apricots are such a delightful summer fruit, similar to peaches but smaller and slightly tarter. Sadly, fresh apricots are in the stores for all too short a time as their season starts in May and ends in July. Dried apricots, however, are available year-round, so those are the kind developer Jessica Morone has chosen to use for her apricot buttermilk coffee cake. She uses a special method to transform dried apricots so that they're every bit as full of tart-sweet flavor and juiciness as the ripe version. As she tells us, "You can rehydrate dried apricots like I do in this recipe and make really delicious creations with them."

This coffee cake consists of two tender buttermilk cake layers separated by cinnamon-brown sugar streusel, then topped with sweetened, pureed apricots and finished off with another layer of buttery streusel. It's the perfect balance of moist cake and tangy fruit with just the right cinnamony streusel crunch. If you bought a big bag of dried apricots, however, you might want to make some extra compote. It would taste terrific on toast, and could also replace the store-bought preserves in our sweet and spicy apricot-glazed pork chops. You could even experiment with using it in a fruity jam jar cocktail –- try stirring a spoonful into a whiskey sour in place of simple syrup.