The Fruity Possibilities Are Endless With Jam Jar Cocktails

The mixology world is shrouded in a fabulous birdcage veil of elitism and gatekeeping, but it turns out that all it takes to make an unforgettable cocktail is a nearly empty jam jar.

It's a thrifty exercise in perpetuating a zero-waste kitchen, using up the last of the jam in the jar when there isn't quite enough left for breakfast but still too much to throw away. Plus, serving drinks in jam jars makes for a super cute aesthetic presentation, and there are no extra dishes to wash after your cocktail hour guests have gone home.

To do it, make sure there's about a half inch of jam left in the bottom of the jar, roughly the equivalent of a heaping tablespoon or two. For a shrub-like element, combine all of your ingredients in a cocktail shaker and strain them into your nearly-empty jam jar. Or, for a more thorough jammy infusion, assemble the cocktail in the jam jar, screw the lid on, and give it a vigorous shake with ice right in the jar. This tip could work especially well with stirred cocktails, as building the cocktail in the jar and stirring would agitate the remaining jam and incorporate it into the cocktail without any extra steps. Just keep in mind that if you're using any sort of fizzy ingredient in your cocktail, shaking is an absolute no-no, as it'll pop all the carbonation bubbles. In these cases, stirring and serving in the jar is the way to go.