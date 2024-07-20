How To Store Fresh Apricots The Correct Way
While we can enjoy dried apricots all year long, fresh apricots have a fleeting window that makes their perfect tart sweetness all the more, well, sweet. Apricot season lasts only from May to July. So, how can we maximize our enjoyment of fresh apricots during this time, and make that freshness last at its peak for as long as possible? Getting the most out of your fresh apricots starts when you pick them up at the store. If you're planning on eating them right away, you want smooth, orange-colored apricots with a bit of give; if you want to save them a little longer, opt for not totally ripened ones that are firmer and more yellowish.
Ripened fresh apricots last for a few days when stored at room temperature — say, on your counter. Much like how you store other fruits to keep them fresh for a longer period, the refrigerator helps: Apricots last one to two weeks in there. For the best results, store them when they're at their peak ripeness. If they're not ripe yet, keep them at room temperature, ideally in a brown paper bag, until they are. Place them in a single layer in an airtight container, whether on the counter or in the refrigerator. Apricots need a little moisture, but you don't want to let too much more in while you store them — air and moisture can introduce spoilage-causing bacteria. Warm temperatures can further expedite decay, which is why the fridge is best.
How to extend the shelf life of your apricots even more
Fresh apricots have telltale signs when they start to go bad. Look out for a sour or musty smell, a too-soft or even mushy feel, and browning or mold. If the only sign you spot is softness, you can still use those apricots in cooking. One way to ensure you don't end up with spoiled apricots is, naturally, to eat them. In addition to them being great on their own as a snack, apricots boost plenty of recipes. Use them to make an apricot frangipane tart, or capture their flavor for a longer time by making apricot-cardamom preserves. Of course, if you want to keep them for an especially long time — as in, past their season — you'll want to freeze your apricots.
There are different methods for effectively freezing apricots, like pouring simple syrup over slices in pint containers or applying a sprinkling of sugar or ascorbic acid. The easiest way is to just wash and dry the apricots, cut them in half, remove their pits, peel them, and slice them a bit more. Then, place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and stick them in the freezer until they're just frozen. Finally, transfer them into an airtight, freezer-safe container. They'll last at their peak for up to four months in the freezer, and you can simply thaw them in the refrigerator as needed.