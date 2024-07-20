How To Store Fresh Apricots The Correct Way

While we can enjoy dried apricots all year long, fresh apricots have a fleeting window that makes their perfect tart sweetness all the more, well, sweet. Apricot season lasts only from May to July. So, how can we maximize our enjoyment of fresh apricots during this time, and make that freshness last at its peak for as long as possible? Getting the most out of your fresh apricots starts when you pick them up at the store. If you're planning on eating them right away, you want smooth, orange-colored apricots with a bit of give; if you want to save them a little longer, opt for not totally ripened ones that are firmer and more yellowish.

Ripened fresh apricots last for a few days when stored at room temperature — say, on your counter. Much like how you store other fruits to keep them fresh for a longer period, the refrigerator helps: Apricots last one to two weeks in there. For the best results, store them when they're at their peak ripeness. If they're not ripe yet, keep them at room temperature, ideally in a brown paper bag, until they are. Place them in a single layer in an airtight container, whether on the counter or in the refrigerator. Apricots need a little moisture, but you don't want to let too much more in while you store them — air and moisture can introduce spoilage-causing bacteria. Warm temperatures can further expedite decay, which is why the fridge is best.