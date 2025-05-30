Give Everything Bagels A Creamy Makeover With This Recipe

Lovers of the everything bagel, rejoice. This recipe for everything bagel cream cheese rolls is a cross between soft dinner rolls and your favorite old-school bagel, and is as easy as they come to prepare. It feels ever so complicated, with layers of herby seasoned cream cheese filling in soft, tender rolls and with a perfectly flavorful everything bagel crunch on top. No one will suspect it all comes together with less than 30 minutes of work.

Why have your bagel with a side of cream cheese when you can make easy work of the whole thing and combine them into one dish? That was the thinking behind our "stroke of genius" dinner roll. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the secret to getting these buns to taste just a bit extra is in the filling. Instead of a boring cream cheese filling, we went with a mix of green onions, dill, and chives to give the cream cheese a green hue and a herbaceous flavor profile. A touch of garlic powder, and our cream cheese and herb filling is worthy of its own entry into the pantheon of dinner roll heaven.

So mix your own everything bagel topping, crack open a couple of cans of our favorite kitchen shortcut, Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, and find out why cream cheese and bagels are a match made in heaven. Especially when it's garlic and herb cream cheese.