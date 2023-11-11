Why It's Important To Warm Milk Before Adding To Bread Dough

There's nothing quite like homebaked bread. Though it might feel intimidating (especially if you're making sourdough), it's worth the effort. Choosing water, milk, or some combination in your breadmaking is just one of the variables you'll face. Using milk instead of water in your yeasted bread is an easy way to add a touch of sweetness, making it ideal for challah, dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, and hot dog buns. Milk sugars not only add a hint of sweetness but also result in a softer, more uniform crumb and ensure a nicely browned crust. But is it that important to warm your milk before adding it to the mix? The short answer is yes.

Warming your milk is essential to the body of a good loaf (or roll), not only to activate your yeast and allow your bread to rise properly (cold slows yeast down, while warm temps speed them up) but also to ensure the breakdown of whey proteins in your milk, which can inhibit the formation of gluten and stymie your rise, lengthening rising times and resulting in a less springy and more dense texture.

Milk-based recipes add fat, making them enriched doughs (as opposed to water-based recipes that yield a lean dough like sourdough or ciabatta or combination-based recipes like some sandwich breads that yield slightly enriched doughs). Enriched doughs usually contain things like milk, sugar, and eggs. These added fats lend tender textures but can weigh down not only the breadmaking process, but also, the final loaf.