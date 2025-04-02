Yes, This Everything Bagels Recipe Is Gluten-Free

These easy gluten-free everything bagels take your favorite Sunday brunch treat and make it accessible to everyone. We adapted the traditional bagel-making method to end up with delicious, slightly sweet, and perfectly-textured bagels.

With a little tweaking, enjoying a fresh bagel doesn't have to be off-limits for those following a gluten-free diet. Gluten-free food blogger Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table tested dozens of techniques and expert bagel-making tips to develop this recipe, delivering authentic-tasting everything bagels without the use of wheat flour. Getting that distinctive chewy texture and golden crust bagel lovers crave was no easy feat, and it does require a few steps, but we promise you that they're all worth it.

These gluten-free bagels rival traditional versions in both taste and texture, making them a game-changer for anyone who's had to forgo this breakfast staple. The combination of gluten-free flour blend, psyllium husk, and xanthan gum creates the structure needed, while the everything topping — a perfect mix of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and flaked sea salt — provides that classic flavor profile. The secret to attaining that coveted texture and taste is the process, which involves mixing, shaping, proofing, poaching, and baking, and the result is worth every minute. Youll end up with warm, aromatic bagels that slice beautifully and taste incredible with your favorite spreads.