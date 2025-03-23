13 Add-Ins To Give Store-Bought Cream Cheese More Flavor

Whether spread on toast, stirred through pasta, or whipped into a frosting, there are countless ways to use cream cheese. It's a versatile staple that brings a wonderful creamy texture and delicious tanginess to any dish it touches. Plus, it works just as well when used sparingly as a subtle flavor enhancer or as the star of a recipe. But before you put that block of store-bought cream cheese to use, you might want to consider giving it an upgrade.

That's right: With the help of a few simple add-ins, it's possible to make this ingredient even more irresistible. Perhaps you're creating something with a specific sweet or savory recipe in mind, or simply feeling fancy and want to try some new flavors. Either way, having a jazzed-up batch of cream cheese in the fridge is always a great idea. Whether transforming it into something aromatic and umami-forward or stirring in a sweet and fruity addition, these ingredients couldn't be easier to combine with that rich, smooth base.

If you're looking to discover which ingredients we've deemed the perfect match for this creamy favorite, read on. We'll discuss ways to combine each add-in with store-bought cream cheese, as well as how best to enjoy your upgraded creation.