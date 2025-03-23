13 Add-Ins To Give Store-Bought Cream Cheese More Flavor
Whether spread on toast, stirred through pasta, or whipped into a frosting, there are countless ways to use cream cheese. It's a versatile staple that brings a wonderful creamy texture and delicious tanginess to any dish it touches. Plus, it works just as well when used sparingly as a subtle flavor enhancer or as the star of a recipe. But before you put that block of store-bought cream cheese to use, you might want to consider giving it an upgrade.
That's right: With the help of a few simple add-ins, it's possible to make this ingredient even more irresistible. Perhaps you're creating something with a specific sweet or savory recipe in mind, or simply feeling fancy and want to try some new flavors. Either way, having a jazzed-up batch of cream cheese in the fridge is always a great idea. Whether transforming it into something aromatic and umami-forward or stirring in a sweet and fruity addition, these ingredients couldn't be easier to combine with that rich, smooth base.
If you're looking to discover which ingredients we've deemed the perfect match for this creamy favorite, read on. We'll discuss ways to combine each add-in with store-bought cream cheese, as well as how best to enjoy your upgraded creation.
Garlic
One of the easiest ways to give store-bought cream cheese a serious revamp is with the addition of garlic. This add-in is sure to inject heaps of aromatic deliciousness, turning a basic cream cheese into something with far more depth. Now, you might be thinking that buying a store-bought garlic-herb cream cheese is a far easier option here. But we greatly encourage you to give the homemade version a try.
Using fresh garlic gives the cheese a much more complex flavor, and allows you to customize the level of garlicky goodness to your taste. To make your own batch, simply mince a clove of garlic, and stir thoroughly into 8 ounces of cream cheese. If desired, you can throw in some dried herbs, too, such as parsley or dill. A sprinkling of Parmesan or some softened butter also make fantastic additions (if you're looking to amp up the richness of the mixture, that is). Once everything is stirred together, taste your cream cheese concoction, and feel free to add more garlic if you'd like.
This garlic-ified cream cheese fits beautifully into a wide range of recipes. You can stir it through a pasta or gnocchi dish for a flavorful finish, spread it onto sandwiches like a condiment, or even use it to stuff chicken breasts before cooking. It can also serve equally well as a creamy dip, alongside a selection of crudites, breadsticks, and crackers.
Fresh herbs
The perfect complement to garlic, fresh herbs are another excellent cream cheese enhancer. They'll add a gorgeous pop of green into the mix, whilst imparting a distinct, bright taste. If you'd rather not spend time chopping, dried herbs can also work well, but their fresh counterparts tend to have a far superior flavor.
Two herbs that work particularly well here are parsley and chives. Parsley offers subtle peppery notes, while chives add a mild onion-like element. Other great options include dill, basil, thyme, and oregano. A mix and match approach is highly recommended, so go ahead and get creative with your herby flavor combos. Additionally, start with roughly ¼ cup of finely chopped herbs per 8 ounces of cream cheese, as it's a simple case of stirring them right in.
Herbed cream cheese is a pretty versatile concoction. From decadent stuffed mushrooms to a simple bagel, it does an amazing job of elevating savory dishes. You can even mix it into a frittata to give the egg base a wonderfully creamy texture, or toss it into a fondue blend for extra herby richness.
Spices
To give your cream cheese a touch of heat, try incorporating some of your favorite spices. This can make the cheese noticeably punchier, and shift its natural hue to something a little warmer in the process. Paprika and cayenne pepper will both fit in exceptionally well; the former is ideal if you'd prefer a subtle warmth, while the latter is more fiery. Cumin is a great choice, too, as it introduces a slightly earthier taste, and turmeric will brighten things up with its naturally sunny color.
Start by mixing ½ teaspoon each of your chosen spices into the cheese, and go from there, adjusting to taste as needed. A dash of salt and pepper will complement the spices nicely, as well. Spiced cream cheese would taste incredible in a cucumber sandwich, serving as the ultimate creamy, savory contrast to the refreshing slices of cucumber. Or, try using it as a topping for Mexican-inspired dishes like tacos, fajitas, and enchiladas.
Additionally, spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger can be used to create a sweetened cream cheese mixture. To make a delicious spiced frosting for your homemade bakes, beat softened butter and cream cheese in an electric stand mixer until light and fluffy. Add a splash of vanilla extract next, then sift in powdered sugar and cinnamon. Mix until everything is fully combined, and your frosting is ready to slather onto cakes, cookies, and muffins.
Lemon
The power of citrus offers another way to brighten up a block of store-bought cream cheese. There are plenty of bold and zesty options, including lemon. An amazing ingredient for balancing the richness of the cheese, lemon is incredibly easy to incorporate, as well, resulting in a mixture that can be used in a range of sweet and savory recipes.
Both the zest and juice of a lemon are ideal add-ins. You can add 1 teaspoon of finely grated lemon zest for every 8 ounces of cream cheese, and incorporate lemon juice a splash at a time. Stir as you go, and keep tasting until you have the desired flavor and consistency. Lemon is an excellent match for other mix-ins (like garlic and herbs), so don't hesitate to throw in some complementary extras.
If a sweeter cream cheese mixture is more your style, try making an easy two-ingredient spread by beating ½ cup of lemon curd into a softened block of cream cheese. This makes for a mouth-watering bagel topping or filling for homemade pastries. Another idea is to whip up a lemon cream cheese dip for dunking fruit. Start with heavy whipping cream with a small amount of powdered sugar, lemon juice, and zest. Set this aside, then beat the cream cheese in a separate bowl. Add more juice, zest, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract, and beat until smooth. Finally, fold in the whipped cream mixture, and chill everything in the fridge until you're ready to serve it
Sriracha
Sriracha is a go-to for many spice lovers, and you can totally use it as a flavor-enhancer for store-bought cream cheese. It's as simple as squeezing in a generous amount, then stirring to combine. This humble sauce will add heaps of fieriness, which is beautifully balanced by the creaminess of the cheese.
There are a wide range of different sriracha brands and variations to choose, with each providing a distinct flavor profile. Lime and garlic are both popular features on the ingredient list. You can even make your own sriracha at home by blitzing up fresh red jalapeños with garlic, sugar, salt, and a splash of water. Leave the mixture to ferment for three days, then blend it again before straining, and heating on the stovetop.
To turn the heat up even further in your spicy cream cheese mix, try pairing sriracha with other add-ins such as finely diced jalapeños or Serrano peppers, canned green chiles, red pepper flakes, or cayenne pepper. You could also opt for a spicier hot sauce such as Tabasco, or Frank's RedHot. The final cream cheese mixture can be used anywhere you'd typically spread or dollop your cream cheese, whether that's atop a bagel, in a dip, or stirred into a soup.
Honey
You've likely heard of honey whipped cream, but what about honey cream cheese? This pairing is remarkably moreish. After all, the tanginess and smooth texture of the cheese makes the ultimate accompaniment to the irresistibly sweet, floral honey. More than that, when these ingredients come together, there are no rules on how much honey to add, or whether the resulting mixture should taste predominantly sweet or savory.
Honey cream cheese can work just as fantastically when dolloped into a pasta dish or when spread onto a slice of warm banana bread. You could even try combining honey with other cream cheese add-ins, such as crushed toasted walnuts, or warming spices (like cinnamon or nutmeg). To take things a step up on the sweetness scale, this duo can also be transformed into a frosting. Just beat softened butter and cream cheese until smooth, then add honey plus a pinch of salt (to balance the sweetness). Keep beating until the frosting is nice and fluffy, then chill it in the fridge to let it thicken up a little before spreading or piping.
Other types of cheese
What better way to upgrade store-bought cream cheese than with, well, more cheese? This is a brilliant way to deepen the flavor of a basic cream cheese, making it both richer and sharper. Plus, whether shredded or crumbled, various other cheeses will meld perfectly with the smooth cream cheese, including Parmesan, cheddar, and blue cheese.
You can craft an indulgent four cheese dip by blending ricotta, shredded cheddar, and grated Parmesan with softened cream cheese, alog with a splash of milk, a crushed garlic clove, and a handful of sliced green onions. You can also make a tangy blue cheese spread, instead, by mixing cream cheese with equal parts crumbled blue cheese, chopped walnuts, and fresh chopped herbs (as well as salt and black pepper).
Cream cheese is also the foundational ingredient of a cheese ball. Here, it's typically mixed with shredded cheddar, a range of seasonings, and other add-ins of your choice. The mixture is then presented in the form of a large, solid ball, which crackers and crudites can be dunked into. If you ask us, this pecan-coated bacon, jalapeño, and pineapple cheese ball is pretty unbeatable.
Chopped nuts and dried fruits
If you're looking to add some texture to your cream cheese — while simultaneously enhancing its flavor with some natural sweetness and nuttiness — there are plenty of ways to do so. A whole host of dried fruits and nuts can combine seamlessly with softened cream cheese, with the resulting creation making a mouth-wateringly tasty sandwich filler or dip.
When it comes to nuts, pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts, and pistachios are all fantastic options. Start by toasting the nuts to bring out their flavor and crunch, then chopping them finely (or pulsing them in a food processor to save time) and stirring them into the cream cheese. About ½ cup of chopped nuts for every 8-ounce block of store-bought cream cheese should suffice. If you need to thin out the mixture slightly, add a spoonful of buttermilk or Greek yogurt.
When it comes to dried fruits (which can absolutely be added together with the nuts), think cranberries, raisins, currants, or chopped dates or apricots. Each of these brings a lovely balancing sweetness and chewiness. You can also stir chopped fruits and nuts into a sweet cream cheese frosting, which is a particularly delicious topping for a carrot cake or banana bread.
Chopped bacon
Perhaps the ultimate savory add-in, bacon is a natural choice for upgrading cream cheese. It adds a satisfying smoky flavor, a boost of protein, and plenty of bite, creating a hearty spread for sandwiches, bagels, or crackers.
Start by cooking the strips of bacon; you can fry them a skillet or bake them in the oven. Once cool enough to handle, chop the cooked strips into smaller pieces to ensure even distribution throughout the cream cheese. Feel free to combine the bacon bits with other savory add-ins, as well, such as chopped green onions or a splash of lemon juice. A few tablespoons of milk or yogurt can help to make the spread a little smoother, too.
You can even use finely chopped cooked bacon to decorate a cheese ball, as we do in this rather impressive-looking cheddar bacon ranch version. First, mix some of the bacon into the cheese mixture itself. Once you've got the ball shape formed, press the remaining bacon bits all over the surface of the ball to fully coat it.
Fruit
Pivoting back into sweeter territory, we have some delightfully fruity options for your store-bought cream cheese. Just about any fruit you fancy can be added to cream cheese to give it color and freshness, transforming the cheese into a moreish spread, dip, or frosting in the process.
One undeniably delicious pairing is blueberry. To incorporate fresh berries, simply blend them in a food processor along with the cream cheese and a splash of lemon juice (you can add a little honey or powdered sugar for extra sweetness if you like). Alternatively, you can simmer the berries and lemon juice on the stovetop until they're broken down and jam-like to bring out their natural sweetness before you blend them with the cheese.
Strawberries are another fitting choice, which can also be blitzed up directly with the cheese. And since we know peaches and cream are a winning combo, it makes sense that cream cheese is an equally tasty accompaniment for this sunny fruit. Pineapple works fantastically, too, with canned crushed pineapple serving as an ultra-convenient add-in that can be stirred straight into the cheese as is.
Pickles
Want to amplify the tangy notes of your cream cheese? Try adding pickles. With their unique briny taste, they add a real zing to the cheese, transforming the overall taste with minimal effort.
First, grab some dill pickles, and chop them finely. Toss them into a bowl with your softened cream cheese, and stir to combine. Another great idea is adding a little of the pickle brine, or some other herbs and seasonings like dill or garlic powder. The result is a deeply flavorful spread, with the bold and tangy flavor cutting through the richness of the cheese.
You can't go wrong slathering this onto a freshly toasted bagel, but it'll work perfectly in sandwiches and wraps, too. Scoop the mixture into your favorite bowl and serve it as a dip, or dollop it onto burgers or hot dogs for a creamy, briny finish. You can even use it to fill a batch of spicy jalapeño poppers. Cream cheese and pickle roll-ups are also a must-try. To make these, spread softened cheese onto a slice of deli meat, place a pickle on top, and roll everything up into a bite-sized bundle.
Veggies
Vibrant and packed with nutrients, vegetables are a highly underrated addition to cream cheese — especially since cooking them beforehand isn't always necessary. For a simple, fuss-free veggie cream cheese, start by pulsing peeled and diced carrots in a food processor to finely chop them. After this, add green onions, a smashed garlic clove, a sliced red bell pepper, and any other herbs or seasonings of your choice, and blitz again until everything is broken down. Add your cream cheese next (perhaps with a glug of olive oil for extra richness), and blend to combine.
You'll find that the veggies add a subtle sweetness to the cream cheese, and make it feel that extra bit more wholesome. If you're after a smoother texture and want to highlight the natural sweetness of the vegetables, roasting them first is the way to go. Grab a colorful medley of red onion, bell pepper, butternut squash, cherry tomatoes, or anything else you've got in the fridge. Toss the vegetables with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then spread them out on a baking sheet. Roast until tender and caramelized, then blend them into the cream cheese.
Of course, if roasting feels like too much of a faff for you, one time-saving hack involves using jarred roasted red peppers. This produce will blend up brilliantly with your store-bought cream cheese, too, after all.
Pumpkin puree
To inject a basic block of cream cheese with cozy fall vibes, consider adding in some pumpkin puree. Ridiculously easy to mix up and loaded with sweet, earthy flavors, this combination is a no brainer. All you need to do is crack open a can of pumpkin puree, spoon some into a bowl with the cheese, and beat until smooth. Try adding about ½ cup of pumpkin puree to 8 ounces of cream cheese, adjusting the amount to taste if preferred.
Of course, adding some spice is highly recommended here, too, and pumpkin pie spice is a natural choice. This will add a wonderful warmth that complements the pumpkin flawlessly. For a more customized taste, you can always add extra cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, or cloves. A dash of vanilla extract can enhance the depth of flavor even further, whilst a squeeze of honey or sprinkling of powdered sugar are great for sweetening things up.
Try spreading pumpkin cream cheese onto a freshly toasted cinnamon raisin bagel for a satisfying breakfast, or top a graham cracker for a quick sweet treat. You can serve it as a dip for fresh fruits (like sliced apples, pears, and strawberries), or dollop it onto a stack of waffles or pancakes to pack your plate with even more creamy sweetness.