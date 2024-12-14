Chorizo, Kale, and Pepper Quiche Recipe

If you really want to show someone you care about them, make them a quiche. Better yet, make them a deep dish quiche. One of the most impressive brunch foods out there, a quiche is known for being both tricky and time consuming. A good quiche is fluffy, smooth, and rich, like a savory custard with a crispy crust. Achieving that, especially in a springform pan, requires some kitchen prowess and a lot of patience. Between kneading together the dough, blind baking the crust, shredding cheese, making the filling, and adding the egg, a quiche is an all-day affair — but, a good one is worth the effort.

Advertisement

This rich and creamy deep dish quiche recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is a powerhouse of flavor. Not only is the star ingredient crumbly, spicy chorizo, but the egg filling is also loaded up with peppers, kale, and plenty of cheese. For an added kick of spice, we use pepper jack cheese, which complements the spice of the meaty chorizo. Though the deep-dish quiche requires a few hours to prep and cook, it's easier than it appears and can be made ahead of time for a breakfast that shows up on the table almost like magic.