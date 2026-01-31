Our Best 3-Ingredient Recipes For Your Super Bowl Sunday
When it comes to planning a Super Bowl party, the grub is almost as important as the game itself. Indeed, any good party host (or attendee) knows that snacks, appetizers, drinks, and even entrees are key to a successful Super Bowl shindig, and it can be a daunting task if you happen to be in that hosting position. After all, the bigger the game day spread, the better — but this requires quite a bit of planning, spending, and cooking on your end. That's precisely where easy, three-ingredient recipes come in handy, offering up a way to provide your party guests with plenty of variety, minus the overwhelming hassle.
To make your life even easier yet, we've compiled a list of our best three-ingredient Super Bowl Sunday recipes, so you can already scratch off figuring out what to serve from your list. What exactly constitutes a Super Bowl-worthy three-ingredient recipe, you may ask? For starters, a vast majority of the recipes on this list fall somewhere between an appetizer or snack recipe, which is precisely what most hungry attendees might anticipate in terms of food spread at such a party. But we didn't stop there, as you'll also find three-ingredient recipes that teeter more into entree territory, for those who want to provide something more substantial for their guests. And, it wouldn't be a party without beverages, now would it? To round out our list, we've also included some super-easy three-ingredient, Super Bowl-approved cocktail recipes for guests who want something other than beer.
3-Ingredient Spicy Plantain Chips
Sure, you could simply pour a bag of potato chips into a bowl, serve them at your Super Bowl gathering, and call it a day, or you can liven things up with this spicy plantain chip recipe. Obviously, thinly-sliced plantains (sliced with a mandoline for best results) are the star of the show here, but paprika and cayenne provide the flavoring and spicy, zesty kick that truly make these chips what they are.
3-Ingredient Potato Salad
Potato salad is one of those dishes that can just as easily be dressed up as it could be dressed down, and this recipe opts for the latter situation. Kewpie mayonnaise plays a big role in this three-ingredient recipe, packing in more umami depth and savory goodness than your regular mayo-based dressing, and chives add the perfect touch of onion-y goodness and freshness to a simple but satisfying red potato-based salad.
3-Ingredient Golden Cadillac Cocktail
Not everyone at your Super Bowl party is going to want the typical beer, seltzer, or wine offerings, which is why it's key to have some easy-to-make cocktail recipes in your back pocket. This creamy cocktail recipe is the perfect example — it requires only three ingredients and a mere 1 minute of prep time, but the final result is downright dignified. This creamy, chocolatey cocktail is especially ideal for anyone who likes it when their drink doubles as dessert.
Super Easy 3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse
With there being such a hefty focus on appetizers and drinks at a Super Bowl soiree, it's easy to overlook the sweets. That's where this fluffy, chocolatey mousse recipe comes into play, one that requires virtually no cooking (unless you count microwaving chocolate as cooking). Be sure to prepare these earlier in the day (or better yet, the night before) so that the mousse has time to chill and set in the fridge.
3-Ingredient Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
Your air fryer very well may become your best friend in preparation for your Super Bowl party, and these zucchini chips provide yet another good use for the appliance. The clever use of Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs helps keep this a three-ingredient recipe, along with Parmesan cheese for an extra-savory kick (and a couple of other pantry staples that you likely already have, like oil and salt). Pair these zucchini chips with tzatziki or aioli for an optimal snacking experience.
3-Ingredient Air-Fried Garlic Smashed Potatoes
No matter your party guests' dietary preferences or restrictions, there's almost no doubt that potatoes are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Throw butter, garlic, and crispy air-fried goodness into the mix? You've got a potato app that will fly off the plate. While it's true that these garlic smashed potatoes are a little more involved, because you have to boil and air fry them, the crispy result is well worth it. And, thanks to the addition of garlic paste, these smashed taters are delicious all on their own, no sauce needed.
3-Ingredient Queso
No game day gathering — and we mean absolutely not a single one — is complete without some sort of dip, and ideally, that dip is queso. Sure, it's easy to crack open a jar of store-bought queso, but thanks to this green-tinged queso recipe, it's nearly just as easy to make it yourself. And trust us when we say that guests will be thrilled to dunk their chips into this poblano pepper-infused, cheesy delight.
3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Thumbprint Cookies
Most cookie recipes call for quite a few ingredients, but this rich and peanut buttery thumbprint cookie recipe is not one of them. Miraculously, you really do only need three ingredients to make cookie magic happen: peanut butter, brown sugar, and an egg. But perhaps the real magic will happen when you set out a plate of these PB delights, turn around for two seconds, and poof — they've vanished!
3-Ingredient Date Bark
Chocolate bark may not be the first thing you consider making for a football game party, but this chocolatey and peanut buttery date recipe may be one you return to for years to come. Incredibly easy to make, perfectly sweet, and highlighting the nutritional powerhouse that is Medjool dates, this bark is like candy but even better — all features that make for a successful party snack or dessert.
3-Ingredient Jalapeño Poppers
If you thought jalapeño poppers required more than three ingredients, think again. With just jalapeños themselves, cream cheese, and Mexican chorizo, you can throw together a worthy finger food that packs a surprising amount of savory flavor. The key to this recipe lies in the fact that you'll mix half of the chorizo directly into the cream cheese, and sprinkle the rest right on top of the poppers. Each and every bite is packed with meaty, creamy, and spicy notes — pretty impressive for a three-ingredient app.
3-Ingredient Cherry Pomegranate Martini
Sweet, fruity, and easy to make, these cherry pomegranate martinis really do have it all. For those guests who want a fun little cocktail that hardly even tastes like alcohol, this martini recipe is the solution. Of course, there is alcohol at play here (vodka, specifically) along with pomegranate-cherry juice and even a squeeze of lemon juice for freshness. These martinis are truly a breeze to make, so they're perfect for a party when you don't want to be playing bartender all night long.
Super Simple 3-Ingredient Green Onion Dip
Anytime the words "super simple" and "onion dip" are in a recipe's title, you know it's going to be well-suited for a Super Bowl soiree. And, indeed, this creamy green onion dip is perfect for such an occasion, not only because onion dip is such a game day staple, but because it comes together in a whopping 6 minutes. Pair with potato chips or crudité for the most crowd-pleasing experience.
3-Ingredient Chocolate Cheesecake Date Bites
When it comes to crafting successful three-ingredient recipes, it's all about putting unique ingredients to good use. In this recipe, no-bake cheesecake filling (which you can find by the cream cheese in most grocery stores) goes a long way in providing that distinct cheesecake flavor without the need to actually make a cheesecake. Pair that with chocolate and Medjool dates, and you've got a delicious little party dessert option, with absolutely no hassle.
3-Ingredient Honey Beer Bread
There's a good chance that beer will already be flowing at your game day party, so why not put it to even better use in this honey beer bread recipe? It's true, by some miracle, all you need is beer (preferably an amber ale), honey, and self-rising flour to make bread magic happen. Thanks to the honey glaze, this bread reads almost more like a dessert, but something tells us that it'd be tasty paired with savory dips and spreads all the same.
3-Ingredient Crockpot Ribs
It's not every day that you stumble across a rib recipe that requires only three ingredients, but such a feat is possible with a little help from the Crockpot. This short rib recipe puts the slow cooker, beef short ribs, barbecue sauce, and good old Coca-Cola to good use, resulting in a tender, tangy, and slightly sweet meat that makes for a great entree to serve guests. Alternatively, you could pull the meat off the bones, shred it, and serve it on top of a big platter of nachos.
3-Ingredient Alaskan Duck Fart Shot
We'll be the first to admit that something called an Alaskan duck fart shot doesn't sound super appealing. There is lots of appeal in how said shot tastes, though, so you're in for a treat if you can get past the name. Layering the liquids is key to successful shots — heaviest liquid on the bottom and lightest on top. So with a steady hand (and the help of a spoon), you too can layer coffee liqueur, cream liqueur, and Canadian whiskey to make bad-sounding, great-tasting Alaskan duck fart shots for a crowd.
3-Ingredient Baked Taquitos
Taquitos are exactly the type of food to serve at a gathering, because they work well as both a snack or entree, are easily customizable, and, in the case of this recipe, incredibly easy to make. All you need to bring these baked taquitos to life are tortillas, black beans, and canned green chiles, then the oven will handle the heavy lifting. As an added bonus, these taquitos are vegan by nature, so your plant-based party goers will be covered.
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll
While you can serve just about any type of app you'd like at a game day gathering, there's no denying that finger foods are optimal. These super simple sausage rolls certainly fit the bill, offering up a savory bite that hungry guests can grab in a hurry as they rush back to get a score update. Requiring just puff pastry, ground sausage, and an egg, these sausage rolls also fit the bill in terms of being incredibly easy to make.
3-Ingredient Pumpkin Hummus
Dips make for the ultimate Super Bowl party snack, especially because guests can have a choose-your-own-adventure experience when it comes to choosing their dipping vessel of choice. It's always good to have an assortment of dips to please a crowd, and for those thinking outside of the box, this fall-forward pumpkin hummus is a great option. This recipe makes clever use of store-bought hummus, jazzing it up with pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice for an autumnal spin on a classic.
3-Ingredient Cheddar Biscuits
Bread is always a good idea for a party — no matter the shape or form, guests love an easy-to-grab and perfectly snackable carb option. Of all the types of bread you could serve, from beer bread to rolls to breadsticks, we'd like to make a formal push for these savory cheddar biscuits. They're easy to make, delectably cheesy, and would be ideal as an option for a build-your-own slider station.
3-Ingredient Vodka Gimlet
We've included some pretty out-there drink recipes on this list (looking at you, duck fart), but for those game day guests who want to sip on something smooth and classic, this vodka gimlet recipe is an obvious choice. All it takes to whip up this classic cocktail is vodka, lime juice, and simple syrup. With such simple ingredients, you could easily load up your shaker with multiple servings and shake them all at once, conveniently resulting in vodka gimlets for a crowd.
3-Ingredient Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Skewers
Some recipe names keep things ambiguous in terms of what ingredients the dish actually entails, but this cilantro-lime shrimp skewer recipe is not one of them. Indeed, you can make zesty, citrusy seafood skewers with those three key namesake ingredients, and they'll no doubt add a flair of freshness to your Super Bowl spread. We love these skewers because they stand alone as a delicious snack or entree option, but you could even take them a step further and craft your own shrimp tacos with them instead.
3-Ingredient Jalapeno Poppers
There's really no shortage of ways to customize jalapeño poppers, as proven by this three-ingredient recipe. While pork or some sort of sausage is a relatively common popper inclusion, this recipe switches things up by specifically adding chicken sausage to the mix, adding a slightly different flavor profile to a familiar favorite. Other ingredients include the jalapeños and cream cheese, so you don't need to worry about having dozens of ingredients on hand to bring these unique jalapeño poppers to life.
3-Ingredient Roasted Garlic And Za'atar Potato Wedges
Potatoes in all shapes, forms, and sizes are welcome at any sport-related party, though one often-overlooked spuddy snack is the humble potato wedge. Luckily, this garlicky, herby potato recipe gives the fry-adjacent wedge a chance to shine, but it doesn't mean you'll need a whole slew of ingredients to make it happen. Za'atar seasoning goes a long way in packing in a lot of flavor (without the need for 20 different herb or spice containers), along with roasted garlic for some added depth and deliciousness.
3-Ingredient BBQ Sauce
In the frenzy that is preparing apps, snacks, entrees, and drinks for a Super Bowl shindig, it's easy to overlook the sauces. And, in case you overlooked the sauces so much to the point that you didn't even pick up a store-bought container of barbecue sauce, this incredibly simple BBQ sauce recipe will save the day. The key to this recipe lies in the fact that it relies on pantry/fridge staples (ketchup, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce) to get the job done, meaning your pulled pork doesn't have to be sad, alone, and undressed.
3-Ingredient Macaroni Salad
If you plan to serve any type of barbecue at your big event, then offering macaroni salad on the side is all but strictly essential. However, most macaroni salad recipes out there call for quite a few ingredients in just the dressing alone, making them a little more complicated than they may seem. That's where this crunchy and colorful macaroni salad will come in handy, offering simplicity without skimping on fresh flavor. This recipe cleverly relies on bagged broccoli slaw (one that ideally also comes with cabbage) to add crunchy goodness without the need for any chopping.
3-Ingredient Rob Roy
Smooth and effortlessly sophisticated, a Rob Roy cocktail is sort of like a Manhattan's even cooler older brother. This version — which conveniently only requires Scotch whiskey, sweet red vermouth, and Peychaud's bitters — is no exception. Once combined, these ingredients make for an almost musky flavor profile, definitely more interesting than your average cocktail. So, where does a Rob Roy fit into a football-related event? Easy — it's a cocktail that requires but three ingredients and a little bit of stirring over ice, so it's just the right amount of simple yet sophisticated to fit in at a good party.
