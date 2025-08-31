Our Golden Cadillac Cocktail Recipe Puts White Russians To Shame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are a fan of white Russians, grasshopper cocktails, or any other sweet, creamy drinks, you will find a new favorite in the golden Cadillac. The story of this drink dates back to 1950s California, where it is said to have been concocted for a newly-engaged couple who had also just gotten a new car. The lovebirds requested the bartender at Poor Red's BBQ to come up with a cocktail to celebrate both occasions. The task fell on Frank Cline, the drink-slinger on duty, who crafted a drink that matched the color of the couple's car — a gold Cadillac — and the rest, as they say, is history.

Recipe developer A.J. Forgets keeps it simple with his own take on the golden Cadillac. The resulting beverage surprisingly contains an astounding level of complexity despite only involving three ingredients and needing only a minute to whip up. Everything combined creates the perfect dessert cocktail, with each sip bringing forth the taste of Galliano — an Italian liqueur made with a diverse cast of botanicals — and the aroma of chocolate. You can drink it on its own as an after-dinner treat or serve it alongside a chocolatey dessert as the perfect complement.