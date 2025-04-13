Classic Gold Rush Cocktail Recipe

The Gold Rush is a simple drink that delivers every time. One of the best cocktails with only three ingredients, a Gold Rush is a quick-to-make mixture of bourbon, honey syrup, and lemon juice. It's somewhat of a twist on a whiskey sour, with honey syrup instead of the usual simple syrup made with sugar. It may remind you of another classic cocktail, the Bee's Knees, a prohibition-era drink made with gin (originally bathtub gin), honey, and lemon juice. Because bathtub gin was so strong and not very tasty, honey and lemon juice toned down the liquor with a sweet and sour touch. Eventually, using honey syrup instead of plain honey made the drink more stable.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Gold Rush cocktail that comes together in just a couple of minutes and features that classic trio of bourbon, honey syrup, and lemon juice. Making this drink is a straightforward process and won't take up much of your time, but the results are anything but ordinary. This is simplicity at its best — minimal ingredients that meld to create harmony and elevation of taste. The sweetness of the honey and the sourness of the lemon perform a beautiful balancing act, complementing both each other and the bourbon. With a beautiful golden color and lemon twist garnish, this drink is just as fun to look at as it is to sip.