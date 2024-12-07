Make A Picture-Perfect Lemon Twist For Your Next Cocktail Using A Straw
There are several things that go into a perfect cocktail. You need to have quality ingredients, mixed in the right proportions. You also need to have the right garnishes. Beyond presenting an attractive visual element, garnishes also add extra aroma and flavor. And while cocktail garnishes can get fancy, such as brûléed fruit and creative fruit fans, they can also be simple. And a lemon twist (also known as a lemon curl and a lemon spiral) is a simple yet iconic garnish that adorns a range of cocktails, from the classic martini and gimlet to the French 75.
While a lemon twist looks simple, getting the picture-perfect twist can be easier said than done. Turns out, all you need to create the perfect lemon twist, other than a lemon peel, is a straw. Take your lemon peel, wrap it around the straw tightly, and you've got yourself the perfect twist to garnish your cocktail.
How to get the perfect twist
Much as the quality of the ingredients that go into your cocktail are important, so too is the quality of your lemon for your lemon twist. Choose a large and firm lemon, with a bumpy skin; the smoother the skin, the more likely the lemon is to be too ripe, and riper lemons have less oil. Be sure to wash the lemon thoroughly. Cut it in half cross-wise with a sharp knife, then cut off a thin slice — around a quarter inch is a good width. Lay the lemon slice down flat, cut a small slit into the outer edge, then run your knife around between the flesh and the skin, removing the peel, leaving just a small bit of the pith. Your lemon peel is now ready to be twisted around a sturdy straw (or chopsticks if you don't have a straw).
To properly add the lemon twist to your cocktail, don't just drop it into your drink. Instead, "express" the lemon twist by twisting the peel over the top of your cocktail, releasing the oils from the rind onto the surface of your cocktail. Rub the peel around the rim of your cocktail glass, then either set it on the rim or drop it into your glass for the picture-perfect garnished cocktail.