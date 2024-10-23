13 Disco Drinks That Will Transport You To Groovier Times

Anyone who got into the groove of disco culture in the 1970s probably has fond memories of late nights spent dancing in the club. Aside from becoming a booming music genre in the decade, the "disco" atmosphere offered a hub for liberal self-expression, especially given its roots in the decade's Black and gay cultures. Disco invited everyone and everything to stand out — hair got bigger, bellbottom jeans got wider, platform shoes grew taller, and it seemed a point of participating in the scene was to make yourself noticeable. It only makes sense that groovy, electric cocktails would also spike in popularity.

Disco cocktails often, though not always, shared a few notable characteristics. They tended to be bright in color and vodka was the primary liquor used, due to its rising popularity in the '70s. The drinks mimicked the vibes of the time: carefree, lively, and fun. They were often super sweet, artificially flavored, and easy to drink. Iconic '70s cocktails ushered in a free-spiritedness that seems to have since been lost to the throes of time. Fortunately, the drinks themselves haven't slipped into obscurity, and if you want to get yourself into the disco mindset, sipping on a groovy cocktail is a surefire way to do it.