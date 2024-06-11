The Must-Try Tip To Elevate Your White Russian Cocktail

The White Russian — which contains vodka, Kahlua, and heavy cream — is a strong, creamy, and decadent cocktail full of delicious coffee flavor. But, as it turns out, there's a simple way to make the cocktail even more decadent and delicious and it involves transforming it into the drink version of a classic dessert, tiramisu.

Tiramisu and White Russians already have a lot in common — they both contain the taste of coffee and they're both creamy. Some versions of tiramisu even contain alcohol like Marsala wine, rum, or coffee liqueur (like Kahlua). Thus, it makes sense that the two treats would be combined to make the ultimate dessert cocktail.

Making a tiramisu White Russian requires just two extra ingredients: whipped cream and cinnamon. Make the White Russian as normal: Add 2 ounces of vodka, 1 ounce of Kahlua (or, if you're in an ambitious mood, you can make your own homemade coffee liqueur), and 1 ounce of heavy cream to a glass and give it a stir. To turn it into the tiramisu version, add a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon. The whipped cream adds more creaminess to the drink, further accentuating its tiramisu vibe, while the cinnamon adds an essential flavor of tiramisu to the drink. All in all, the tiramisu version of the White Russian is sweet, delicious, and the perfect after-dinner drink to satisfy your sweet tooth.