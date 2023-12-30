You Should Be Adding Orange Blossom Water To Your Tequila Sunrise

NOLA foodies may recognize orange blossom water from the Ramos Gin Fizz. It's a staple ingredient in Pan De Muerto and countless Turkish, Persian, Arabic, and Moroccan dishes, too. In short, if you haven't been working with orange blossom water, you're overdue. Not to be confused with orange extract, with orange blossom water, the blossoms of the bitter orange tree are boiled and steam-distilled in water. In other words, the ingredient is made from the petals of the tree, not from the actual fruit. The resulting flavor is perfumy, floral, and citrusy, more light and bright than acidic, like an orange rind.

When used in a Tequila Sunrise cocktail, sweet-bitter orange blossom water creates a less sugary, more mature flavor profile as well as a thinner mouthfeel than classic orange juice alone. For this tip, you aren't substituting the orange juice in your Tequila Sunrise altogether, rather, you are diluting and complicating the juice with a splash of orange blossom water for a more dimensional flavor profile.

This lovely little ingredient goes a long way and imparts a deceptively strong flavor (think rosewater). Start with ½ teaspoon per drink and adjust to taste from there. Orange blossom water is available online or from many Middle Eastern specialty grocery stores. Cortas is a popular brand; Nielsen-Massey and Spice House make bottled offerings, as well. You can also make your own at home, provided you aren't intimidated by a little DIY steam distillation.