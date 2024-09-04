No-ABV Amaretto Sour Mocktail Recipe
If you are looking for a sophisticated drink to sip which has all of the elegance and none of the alcohol, we've got you covered with this no-ABV amaretto sour mocktail recipe, from Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye.
Whether you are looking to reduce your alcohol intake, cut it out from your diet entirely, or you are simply looking for a classy, adult drink without the booze, it's always nice to have a recipe on hand for yourself or any sober-curious guests. This mocktail recipe takes all the flavors of the classic amaretto sour cocktail and reproduces using common household ingredients without the need for any expensive alcohol replacement products. The citrus flavors of the lemon and orange juice produce the sour notes in this drink, while simple syrup and almond extract add sweetness and a delicious nutty warmth. The drink is shaken with egg white to create a silky smooth foam and garnished with a traditional maraschino cherry and lemon peel, all efforts to produce a well-balanced and elegant mocktail which can be enjoyed by anyone.
Gather the ingredients for this no-ABV amaretto sour mocktail recipe
To begin this no-ABV amaretto sour mocktail recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a lemon, orange juice, simple syrup, almond extract, egg white, and a maraschino cherry, to garnish.
Step 1: Prepare the lemon garnish
Use a sharp knife or peeler to peel a strip of the lemon skin for the garnish.
Step 2: Squeeze the lemon
Slice the lemon in half and squeeze out the juice.
Step 3: Add ingredients to shaker
Add the orange juice, lemon juice, lemon rinds, simple syrup, almond extract, and egg white to a cocktail shaker.
Step 4: Add ice
Add a handful of ice to the shaker.
Step 5: Shake
Place the lid on the shaker and shake well for 20 to 30 seconds.
Step 6: Strain the mocktail
Strain out the liquid into glasses.
Step 7: Garnish
Garnish with the cherries and lemon peel and serve.
- 1 lemon
- ½ cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon simple syrup
- ¼ teaspoon almond extract
- 1 tablespoon egg white
- 1 maraschino cherry, to garnish
- Use a sharp knife or peeler to peel a strip of the lemon skin for the garnish.
- Slice the lemon in half and squeeze out the juice.
- Add the orange juice, lemon juice, lemon rinds, simple syrup, almond extract, and egg white to a cocktail shaker.
- Add a handful of ice to the shaker.
- Place the lid on the shaker and shake well for 20 to 30 seconds.
- Strain out the liquid into glasses.
- Garnish with the cherries and lemon peel and serve.
How can I customize this amaretto sour mocktail?
With a great balance between sweet and sour flavors, this mocktail will be sure to satisfy your tastebuds without the need for any alcohol. There are plenty of simple ways you can also adapt this recipe to keep things fresh and interesting, and to change things up according to your personal preferences.
Orange juice makes a perfect flavor pairing with almond, which is one of the reasons why this mocktail is such a hit. If you want to amp up the flavors a bit more, adding a few drops of orange flavor extract will add extra intensity to the taste of the drink, or, if you've got a bit more time on your hands, squeezing your own fresh orange juice will take this mocktail up a notch or three. Alternatively, swapping out the orange juice for pineapple juice gives this No-ABV amaretto sour a delicious tropical fruit finish. To enhance the tropical flavors further, the lemon can be swapped for its green cousin the lime, to give a slightly different zesty sour finish. If you prefer your sours a little on the sweeter side, adding a dash of black cherry juice will complement the other flavors of the drink as well as pairing with the cherry garnish, and adding an added layer of complexity to the mocktail.
Do I have to use an egg white in this mocktail recipe?
If you are new to the world of cocktail (or mocktail) making, it might seem a little surprising to find egg white on the ingredients list. At first glance, the idea of drinking raw egg whites may seem slightly alarming, but in truth a lot of classic cocktails use this ingredient and for good reason. Egg whites are often added to cocktails that are shaken, and this process of agitation produces a wonderfully velvety froth that sits on top off the drink, much like the head on a pint of Guinness. This not only adds an elegant finish to the beverage, it also adds to the silky smooth mouthfeel of the cocktail and a softening effect to punchy flavors, improving the overall drinking experience.
If you have concerns about the safety of including raw egg white in your drink, make sure to use fresh egg whites — you can simply do a smell check before adding the ingredient to your drink. Alternatively you can use egg whites from a carton which will have been through a pasteurization process to assure peace of mind. In case the thought of egg whites still doesn't appeal, you don't have to say goodbye to frothy finishes on your cocktails as there are several other options that will produce a similar finish. There are plenty of egg white foam alternatives out there, including aquafaba (the liquid from chickpeas) or fresh fruit pulp.