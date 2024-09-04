If you are looking for a sophisticated drink to sip which has all of the elegance and none of the alcohol, we've got you covered with this no-ABV amaretto sour mocktail recipe, from Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Whether you are looking to reduce your alcohol intake, cut it out from your diet entirely, or you are simply looking for a classy, adult drink without the booze, it's always nice to have a recipe on hand for yourself or any sober-curious guests. This mocktail recipe takes all the flavors of the classic amaretto sour cocktail and reproduces using common household ingredients without the need for any expensive alcohol replacement products. The citrus flavors of the lemon and orange juice produce the sour notes in this drink, while simple syrup and almond extract add sweetness and a delicious nutty warmth. The drink is shaken with egg white to create a silky smooth foam and garnished with a traditional maraschino cherry and lemon peel, all efforts to produce a well-balanced and elegant mocktail which can be enjoyed by anyone.