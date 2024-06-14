4 Ways To Shake Up Your Next Midori Sour, Straight From A Cocktail Expert

The Midori sour — the cocktail that defined the 1980s — is as delicious as it is aesthetically pleasing. For anyone unfamiliar, Midori is a Japanese melon flavored sweet liqueur produced by Suntory that was released in the United States in 1978. Bright green in color, the liqueur is flavored with lesser known melon varieties: muskmelons and Yubari. The liqueur can be used to make a number of cocktails, but the Midori sour is easily the most popular. Traditionally — and according to the Midori website itself — it consists of just Midori and sour mix (a mixer containing a blend of various citrus fruit juices). However, many modern recipes choose to ditch the pre-made sour mix when making the cocktail and instead use fresh lemon and lime juice.

To make the drink, grab a cocktail glass, such as a Collins glass or a lowball glass. Combine 2 ounces of Midori, ½ ounce lemon juice, ½ ounce lime juice, and ice in a glass, then stir. Top it off with 2 ounces of soda water and garnish with a lemon or lime slice. If you want a stronger version of the drink, add just 1 ounce of Midori, as well as 1 ounce of vodka.

The Midori sour is delicious just like this — a sour mix-free version of a nostalgic drink — but there are also ways to shake up the Midori sour. In fact, an expert — Tiffanie Barriere, "The Drinking Coach" cocktail educator and consultant — has given us four variations of the Midori sour to try out.