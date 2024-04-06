Drink Like Billie Holiday And Try Her Favorite Cocktail, The Stinger

Most people can't sing the blues like legend Billie Holiday, but you can take comfort in knowing that you can enjoy the same spirit-heavy drink she did. The five-time Grammy winner was a fan of a classic cocktail called The Stinger. This boozy beverage is made with Cognac, or "eau de vie" as the French call it, along with white crème de menthe.

The ingredients are shaken together and strained over crushed ice. It's served in a glamorous coupe glass, giving its drinker all kinds of "Great Gatsby" vibes. However, because it tends to be on the sweet side thanks to the crème de menthe, many people prefer to drink this cocktail as an after-dinner aperitif or nightcap.

The Stinger was definitely a popular drink thanks to the likes of Holiday and Hollywood, where this cocktail made an appearance in the movie "High Society" starring Grace Kelly and in "The Philadelphia Story," which starred Katherine Hepburn. But how did the iconic drink come into existence? Its origin story began in New York in 1890. Back then, it was known as the Bartholdi cocktail, dubbed so for the hotel where it was first created.