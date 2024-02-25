Dark Creme De Cacao Vs White: What's The Difference?

In the world of mixology, there are many ways of introducing flavors. From the base spirit to syrups, juices, extracts, garnishes, and more, imbuing taste comes in many forms. A particularly effective — and purposefully crafted — cocktail ingredient is a liqueur.

These infused spirits, made by adding a tasty ingredient or two to a liquor, come in a wide range of flavors, styles, and strengths. Some, like Campari and Cointreau, have become beloved classics. However, navigating lesser-known liqueurs can be tricky, with unregulated differences from one manufacturer to the next. This is especially true for creme de cacao, a liqueur that is usually formed from a grain spirit and crafted with chocolate, sweeteners, and often, vanilla.

With a white and dark version, visually delineating the two types is straightforward. However, when it comes to flavor and texture, it all comes down to the manufacturer. Some dark creme de cacaos taste the same as the white, only distinguished by a dye. Meanwhile, others take on a completely distinct method of suffusing the drink with chocolate flavor. Knowing the ins and outs pays off, as the making methods affect the resultant drinks, so let's dive into principal differentiating characteristics.