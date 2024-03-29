All You Need Are 3 Ingredients For The Dazzling Pink Squirrel Cocktail

If you're someone who likes to make craft cocktails at home, then you need to know about the Pink Squirrel for two reasons: It only requires three ingredients and it has a dazzling pink hue that makes it look irresistibly delicious. The three ingredients are heavy cream, white crème de cacao liqueur, and crème de noyaux. The white crème de cacao is a cocoa-flavored liqueur, which contains notes of both chocolate and vanilla. Meanwhile, the crème de noyaux is a liqueur made of stone fruit pits that boasts a strong almond flavor with undertones of cherry — it's also what gives the drink its pretty pink color. Finally, the heavy cream provides the cocktail with its creamy consistency.

To make a Pink Squirrel, add the three ingredients to a cocktail shaker — ¾ ounce of both liqueurs and 1 ½ ounces of heavy cream — along with plenty of ice, and shake thoroughly. Then, strain and pour the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass — preferably a coupe glass. If you want to make the drink a little bit stronger, some versions also include a half ounce of brandy or even vodka. One other detail to keep in mind is that you may have some trouble finding the crème de noyaux, as it isn't used in many modern cocktails. In this case, you can swap it out for amaretto, which will also provide that rich almond flavor, then add a drop of red food coloring to achieve the pink hue.