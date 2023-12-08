Ice Cream Turns Your Retro Grasshopper Cocktail Into A Decadent Dessert Drink

If you're a fan of boozy milkshakes, spiked hot chocolate, or any other alcohol-infused dessert drink, then you need to know about the retro grasshopper cocktail. The grasshopper, which originated in New Orleans in the early 1900s, consists of heavy cream, crème de cacao, crème de menthe, and fresh mint for the garnish. In other words, it's creamy, sweet, and delicious.

The cocktail is already saccharine enough to be considered a dessert-like drink, but if you have a major sweet tooth, then you may be wondering if there's a way to up the ante and make it into a fully fledged dessert. Well, luckily for you, there is. We like to make a frozen grasshopper by swapping in ice cream for the heavy cream, and then mixing it up in a blender. With the addition of ice cream, the grasshopper becomes its own boozy milkshake, perfect for adults who want their after-dinner nightcap and dessert to be rolled into one.