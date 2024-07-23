Gooseberry Fizz Cocktail Recipe

Summertime is bursting with delicious fresh produce ready to be turned into a veritable feast of foods and drinks, and one criminally underrated fruit is the humble gooseberry. Year after year this tangy fruity berry is overlooked in favor of other garden favorites, such as strawberries and raspberries, but this small, grape-like fruit has a lot to offer if given the chance.

This gooseberry fizz cocktail, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, celebrates this oft less-cherished fruit by making it the centerpiece in this charming and sophisticated drink. Fresh gooseberries are used to make a syrup that showcases the unique flavor of this early summer fruit, with the natural tartness of the gooseberry balanced out by the sweetness of the syrup. This is then simply served with a squeeze of fresh lemon and topped up with chilled Prosecco for a delightful fizz, creating a wonderfully refreshing drink with an unusual fruity finish. The final touch is a garnish of sweet-tart candied gooseberries that are surprisingly easy to make. So, if you are looking for a different kind of drink with which to enjoy the best of seasonal produce this summertime, why not give this gooseberry fizz cocktail a go, and celebrate the unique qualities of this surprisingly flavorful berry?