The Simple Test To Ensure Your Homemade Tanghulu Is Done

Before becoming a worldwide sensation, tanghulu was originally a popular Chinese treat. This candied fruit was traditionally made using skewered hawthorn berries coated in a glossy hardened sugar syrup, but now, you can make tanghulu with any of your favorite fruits, from easy candy apples to strawberries, bananas, or mangoes. The process of making it sounds simple enough, however, ending up with a sticky shell instead of the crunchy ASMR-worthy coating that tanghulu is known for is often the unfortunate result. But guess what? We've got a simple hack that'll ensure your homemade tanghulu is done to perfection — the chopstick test.

As you cook up a batch of sugar syrup, you must wait until the temperature is just right (about 300 degrees Fahrenheit) before you dunk in the fruits. Using a candy thermometer is obviously the most accurate way to do this, but not everyone has one lying around in their kitchen. That's where this simple test comes in handy. Just take a chopstick and dip it in the bubbling sugar then immediately transfer it into a cup full of ice water. Let it cool down for a few seconds and then take a bite. If it's hard and crunchy, it's ready to coat the fruits. If not, let the syrup continue boiling a bit longer to raise the temperature further. Repeat the chopstick test after a few minutes until you get that desired crunch.