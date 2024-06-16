Sweet and Salty Monte Cristo Pinwheels Recipe

Did you know the beloved diner sandwich, the Monte Cristo, is a descendant of the French croque-monsieur? It's made of the same core ingredients — ham, cheese, and Dijon mustard — but the Monte Cristo is taken up a notch because it's dipped in French toast batter, griddled, and dusted with confectioners' sugar. Recipe developer Tess Le Moing takes it a step further by turning this traditional sandwich into a chic, crowd-pleasing appetizer wrapped in puff pastry.

Whether you're hosting a sophisticated brunch, a laid-back gathering, or simply in the mood for a snack that's both unique and satisfying, these Monte Cristo pinwheels are a great option. Easy to prepare and even easier to devour, they provide a fun touch to any appetizer spread, making you the star of the culinary show. The addition of strawberry jam and whole-grain Dijon mustard not only enhances the taste but also adds a nice contrast of sweet and tangy notes, all wrapped in a buttery, flaky puff pastry. So, why wait for a special occasion? You likely have a majority of the ingredients already, so go ahead and treat yourself!