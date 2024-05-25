Saffron Citrus Shrimp Salad Recipe

Shrimp salad is another salad to add to your repertoire of dishes like chicken salad, tuna salad, and pasta salad, all of which are popular options for easy meals and warm-weather picnics. Like the others, shrimp salad can be made in countless ways, from classic versions with boiled shrimp and mayonnaise to culinary creations with grilled shrimp, unique dressings, and additions like beets, charred corn, or cactus.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a shrimp salad that takes advantage of the bright and aromatic pairing of citrus and saffron that goes well with shrimp. Orange is the citrus of choice for this dish, with a little added lemon to boost it. The shrimp are first marinated with saffron broth, orange and lemon juices, garlic, and spices. Zesty citrus complements the rich flavor of the marinated shrimp, and saffron's complex flavor profile is a real treat. Although it's more expensive than other spices, enjoying dishes like this is one of the reasons you should keep saffron in your pantry.

Orange segments, sliced fennel, and shallot are mixed with the shrimp before it's served on a bed of lettuce and dressed with a vinaigrette that contains more orange juice as well as orange zest to give it a pop that plays well with the included honey's sweetness. A garnish of mint leaves adds brightness before you serve this beautiful salad.