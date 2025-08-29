Our 3-Ingredient Queso Dip Has Just A Kick Of Mild Heat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With just three simple ingredients, this queso dip recipe — from recipe developer A.J. Forget — yields a cheesy concoction that is not only visually stunning, but one that is every bit as delicious as what you pay an arm and a leg for at your favorite Tex-Mex joint. The trick here is using the magical melting powers of white American cheese as well as a little bit of milk to make a queso sauce that remains dippable for hours at room temperature, and then imbuing that queso with all of the smoky, aromatic goodness of roasted poblano peppers.

The roasted poblano peppers are added to the queso dip in two ways, both diced and pureed with the milk. The puree ensures that every chip dipped comes out with lots of earthy, smoky, and lightly spicy flavor, and the diced peppers add a layer of texture to the otherwise smooth sauce. The combination of the two makes this a simple queso dip that you will find yourself coming back to again and again — until you run out of tortilla chips, at least.