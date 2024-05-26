Smothered Queso Chicken Bake Recipe

There's something so cozy and comforting about a classic chicken and rice bake — and, conveniently, it's the perfect weeknight meal because it incorporates everything you need for dinner in one casserole dish. This smothered queso chicken bake from developer Jessica Morone really amps up the flavors from a classic casserole by incorporating a bit of spice and plenty of cheesy goodness. "Tender, juicy chicken smothered in a creamy, cheesy queso sauce, all baked to perfection with fluffy rice that soaks up every bit of flavor," Morone tells us. And it is incredibly cheesy, with queso on both the rice and covering the chicken, but there is also an additional layer of shredded Mexican blend cheese melted on top.

Instead of opting for subpar jarred queso from the store, you'll be making a from-scratch version for this recipe — don't worry, it's easier to do than you might initially think. "The trick to making queso is to make sure you keep stirring it while the cheese melts, so the cheese never burns and it becomes a silky creamy sauce," Morone advises. If you love spice you can also make the queso hotter by adding in some diced jalapeños, cayenne pepper, or hot sauce, making this a very customizable dish.