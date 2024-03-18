The Most Important Tip For Making Queso Simply Comes Down To Stirring

When queso is done right, it's one of the best dips out there — it's cheesy and melty with the right amount of spice. It may seem like you need to go to a restaurant to get the best quality queso, but you can make a delicious batch at home, you just need to keep some key tips in mind. One of the most important tips? Stir frequently.

Making queso is done by mixing all of the ingredients in a pan over the stove — during which the cheese melts and everything comes together to make the delicious dip. However, because the cheese will melt quickly, it may start sticking to the pan and burn. You can avoid this by stirring continuously until the queso is done. Luckily, the queso should be done cooking in about 10 minutes.

Maintaining the right heat on the stove will also help keep the cheese from burning. Even if you start with the heat on medium, turn it down to low once you add the cheese.