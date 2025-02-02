20 Cocktails To Kick Your 2025 Super Bowl Party Up A Notch
For some people, the Super Bowl is all about the game, while others are more excited about those amazing Super Bowl appetizers. There is also the third group that believes Super Bowl parties are all about the beverages. Though the most traditional option is to crack open a can of beer and call it a day, you can always get more creative with the drinks you plan to serve on Super Bowl Sunday. If you don't want to go the classic route, there's a whole world of cocktails that are just begging to make an appearance at your game day party — and no, that doesn't mean you'll have to be playing bartender the whole time.
If you're hosting a big Super Bowl party this year and are fretting over the drink situation, there's no need to limit yourself to beer, wine, or seltzers just to keep things simple. We've compiled a list of our best cocktail recipes to kick your Super Bowl party up a notch. These cocktails will help keep the party flowing without much hassle, so you won't have to miss a minute of the big game or the Super Bowl ads.
The cocktails on this list lean more into the fun and fruity category as Super Bowl Sunday is all about kicking back and having fun. Many of these cocktails are also big-batch by nature, or those that you can easily transform to make beforehand and in larger amounts so you don't have to be working the cocktail shaker all night.
Watermelon Mojito Cocktail
Classic mint mojitos are known for their simplicity, sweetness, and refreshing character, but this watermelon version also delivers a fruity, summery flair. Yes, this recipe requires you to bust out the blender (or a juicer), but it's not a frozen cocktail. You just need the heavy machinery to turn fresh watermelon into watermelon juice. Once that strenuous task is done, the rest comes together easily; combine the juice with the rest of the ingredients, including fresh mint, lime juice, simple syrup, and rum, and your watermelon mojitos are ready.
This recipe is ideal for parties because you mix the whole thing up in a pitcher, which makes serving a breeze. You'll get about six servings out of the recipe as-is, but if you want to scale it up, just double up on all the ingredients and make sure to buy two watermelons.
Recipe: Watermelon Mojito Cocktail
Gooseberry Fizz Cocktail
If you're looking to serve something that you can (almost) guarantee won't be at any other Super Bowl party, this gooseberry fizz cocktail should do the trick. Known for their distinct sour profile, gooseberries are an intriguing cocktail addition. In this version, pairing them with bubbly prosecco results in a cocktail that looks fancy but is ultimately incredibly easy to make.
Since gooseberries are pretty sour and tart on their own, this recipe calls for gooseberry syrup. This is best made in advance and can easily be doubled or tripled. The recipe also suggests making candied gooseberries for garnish, but you can easily skip this part if you aren't too concerned with that final touch. Once you have the gooseberry syrup prepared, mixing up a cocktail is as easy as you just have to pour the syrup and lemon juice into a glass, top it off with bubbly prosecco, and sip to your heart's content.
Recipe: Gooseberry Fizz Cocktail
Blue Hawaiian Cocktail
Sweet, tropical, and undeniably fun, thanks to its vibrant blue hue, a blue Hawaiian cocktail will help your Super Bowl party feel more like a luau. This recipe keeps things nice and classic, calling for familiar tropical ingredients like pineapple juice and coconut milk, along with boozy additions like vodka and rum to keep the party going. Blue Curaçao acts as the secret weapon ingredient, giving the drink that distinct blue color that sets it apart from other tropical cocktails out there.
Though this recipe calls for a more traditional preparation that involves shaking ingredients for a single cocktail, there's nothing stopping you from preparing several servings at once and pouring them into a pitcher. Just make sure to have pineapple wedges and perhaps some maraschino cherries on standby so guests can garnish their own glasses.
Recipe: Blue Hawaiian Cocktail
Strawberry Summer Paloma Cocktail
The Super Bowl may happen in February, but who says we can't already look forward to summer? If you'd like to watch football and get into a summer state of mind at your game day party, then there's really no better cocktail option than this strawberry summer Paloma. Combining the flavors of a classic Paloma — tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda — this recipe takes things a step further by incorporating strawberry into the mix.
The strawberry flavor comes into play by way of homemade strawberry syrup. You can easily make the syrup ahead of time and perhaps double the amount in preparation for the big day. The good news is that once you build the cocktail in the shaker, you'll make enough for four servings in one go, which means that your time playing bartender will be short and sweet.
3-Ingredient Cherry Pomegranate Martini
When you're trying to dish out tasty drinks quickly and with few ingredients, the prospect of a three-ingredient cocktail is about as alluring as it gets. These three-ingredient cherry pomegranate martinis check both boxes as they are quick to prepare and use minimal ingredients. However, we should disclose that they technically require four ingredients should you opt for the optional maraschino cherry garnish (and, let's be real, you probably should).
Though it requires four ingredients, this is still a cocktail that is super easy to prepare. Consisting of vodka, pomegranate-cherry juice, and fresh lemon juice, the preparation involves tossing all the ingredients into a shaker and giving it a few flicks of the wrist. You could easily double or triple up the portions you add to a single shaker to speed up the cocktail-making process, so you can quickly return to watch the half-time show.
Summertime Peach Whiskey Smash
If you know that your Super Bowl party will be full of bourbon lovers, then this peach whiskey smash is a great solution for those who don't want to resort to classic Old Fashioned for the lack of a more creative option. Admittedly, one of the more refined cocktails on this list, the peach whiskey smash is still incredibly easy to make, combining summery ingredients with a warming bourbon.
Peaches provide a distinctly sweet and fruity profile here as you'll muddle fresh slices along with simple syrup and lemon wedges to extract the freshest flavor possible. Bourbon and Grand Marnier step in to make things boozy and even more aromatic. The final touch is a thyme sprig garnish (optional, but recommended) that will help solidify this peachy drink as an elegant yet rustic cocktail, all in one glass.
Recipe: Summer Peach Whiskey Smash
Spiced Ranch Water Cocktail
Classic ranch water is perhaps one of the simplest cocktails out there, but it's always guaranteed to pack a refreshing, citrusy punch. Consisting of tequila, Topo Chico (or other sparkling mineral water), and fresh lime juice, the Texas-originating ranch water is incredibly easy to whip up — no shaker or special tools required.
This recipe puts a spicy twist on the classic drink by creating a limey, salty-spicy glass rim. A simple combination of lime zest, salt, and chili powder on the rim will add just the right zesty flair to your party. Once you prep the glasses, building the cocktail is just a matter of pouring ingredients into the rimmed glasses.
Recipe: Spiced Ranch Water Cocktail
Simple and Strong Long Island Iced Tea
If you've got a fully stocked bar cart and you want everyone at your Super Bowl party to know it, then there's really no better cocktail to serve up than the legendary Long Island iced tea. The infamous cocktail is known for being a boozy one, and this recipe is no exception. Vodka, rum, gin, and tequila all make appearances in the super-spiked drink.
The beauty of a Long Island iced tea is that it doesn't taste nearly as strong as the ingredients list might lead you to believe. Other add-ins like honey, lemon juice, and cola help offset the booziness. The result is a cocktail that packs a punch while going down pretty easily.
Super-Garnished Michelada
Admittedly, these super-garnished micheladas are not the simplest or most minimal thing you could whip up on Super Bowl Sunday, but how could we resist including such a decked-out, beer-based cocktail on the list? Similar to a Bloody Mary, micheladas are savory drinks through and through. The only alcohol at play here is a light lager, making this cocktail an ideal option for those guests who want something a little less boozy.
The real star of this recipe is not the spicy cocktail mix but rather the extravagant garnishes that include shrimp skewers, pineapple rings, celery stalks, and jalapeño slices. Once you pack the drink with garnishes, top everything with the remaining beer. If you plan to serve these at your party, do yourself a favor and prepare all of the garnishes ahead of time. This will make the preparation much easier once your guests arrive.
Recipe: Super-Garnished Michelada
Breakfast at Tiffany's Mississippi Punch
Inspired by the legendary "Breakfast at Tiffany's," recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's take on Mississippi punch is delightfully boozy as it features cognac, rum, and bourbon. Also, it's incredibly easy to make a large batch, which is super convenient for your Super Bowl party. Though the author suggests one serving of the cocktail, it's easy to transform this Mississippi into a punch-like drink by serving it in a punch bowl, which is ideal for a crowd.
The easiest way to make this cocktail into a punch is to multiply the portions by the number of the guests — if you want enough to serve six people, multiply by six. McGlinn advises filling up the rest of your punch bowl with orange slices, maraschino cherries, and ice (for a much-needed dilution since the drink is pretty boozy).
Strawberry and Basil White Wine Spritzer
There's just something about a spritzer that makes it well-suited for serving at a party, so why not make one for the Super Bowl Sunday? For all those wine drinkers who will be in attendance, this strawberry and basil white wine spritzer recipe offers up a more creative way to serve wine.
This cocktail is simple, subtly sweet, and super refreshing. It combines fresh strawberries, strawberry syrup (store-bought or homemade, that's your choice), white wine (it's best to go with dry wine since you'll be adding sweet syrup to the mix, but again, it's up to you and your preference), fresh basil, and soda water for a fizzy flair. A bonus is that it's super easy to prepare. There is no need for a shaker — just pour the ingredients into wine glasses.
Hot Honey Apricot Margarita
Hot honey has taken over the world, so why not let it take over your Super Bowl party, too? Okay, maybe it doesn't have to take over the entire party, but it might become the talk of the party if you serve these hot honey apricot margaritas. This cocktail perfectly balances sweet and hot flavors alongside classic margarita ingredients like tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice.
Though it mimics a classic margarita, this recipe certainly takes things up a notch, but it's still super easy to make and only requires a handful of ingredients. Besides the classic add-ins and hot honey, you'll have to make apricot puree, either with fresh or frozen apricots. It's definitely recommended to make the puree in advance to save yourself precious time on game day.
Recipe: Hot Honey Apricot Margarita
Citrusy Lychee Sangria
Sangria is well-suited for a crowd — you can make it in a large batch and customize it to your (or your guests') flavor preferences. If you'd like a classic with a twist and want to a breathe of fresh air in your Super Bowl party, then this citrusy lychee sangria recipe will do just that.
The boozy part of this sangria is made with dry, sparkling wine, limoncello, and orange liqueur, while additions like sliced oranges, lemons, and limes add plenty of citrusy flavor. Of course, we can't forget about the lychees, which add a distinctly sweet flavor and subtly floral aromas, making this an undeniably unique drink to serve at a party.
Recipe: Citrusy Lychee Sangria
Elderflower and Peach Summer Punch
There truly is no better way to spare yourself a busy night of cocktail shaking than simply throwing drink ingredients into a bowl and calling it a day. Of course, a big-batch cocktail doesn't have to be thoughtless, and we're nearly certain your Super Bowl party guests will be impressed with this lovely and flavorful elderflower and peach summer punch.
White wine makes up the biggest bulk of alcohol in this punch, whereas elderflower liqueur provides that distinctly floral undertone. Various fruits like peaches, strawberries, and lemon add a fresh flair, while peach nectar and lemonade round out the profile, making a punch that truly tastes as good as it looks.
Upgraded Honey Deuce Punch
The honey deuce cocktail may be associated with tennis, but who says that it can't also be associated with football? If you serve this upgraded honey deuce cocktail recipe at your Super Bowl blowout, your friends won't care what sport or sporting event this drink is geared towards — they'll just care about how light, sweet, and refreshing it tastes.
Honeydew melon provides the uniquely light and sweet flavor profile for this cocktail, paired with vodka and lemonade for a perfectly balanced, boozy drink. A final addition of Chambord liqueur helps give the drink a lovely two-toned pink-green effect, and the tennis ball-reminiscent melon ball garnishes are genius but purely optional.
Recipe: Upgraded Honey Deuce Punch
Grown-Up Jungle Juice
For some, jungle juice conjures up frightful memories of booze-fueled college nights and horrible headaches the following morning, but for others, it's a low-cost, one-way ticket to a good time. When it comes to your Super Bowl party, we're hoping that this grown-up jungle juice recipe helps this notorious drink move more into the good time category. If it's slightly too good of a time, so be it.
Unlike those college concoctions that were loaded with any and every type of liquor and bogged down by sugary Hawaiian Punch, this grown-up version is a little different. Rum and vodka make up the boozy portion, while lemonade, cranberry juice, orange juice, and pomegranate juice make up the juice section. Fresh fruit additions help add some refreshment and finesse, making this batch-sized cocktail look more, well, grown-up.
Recipe: Grown-Up Jungle Juice
Rum Punch For A Crowd
When the words "for a crowd" are in the name of a recipe, you already know it's going to be a good option for a Super Bowl party, and this rum punch proves this notion to be true. The cocktail offers a rum-infused, fruity punch that also features warm flavors thanks to the addition of nutmeg and cloves, while cinnamon sticks and star anise are used as garnish.
Something that should be mentioned here is that once you mix all of the ingredients together, you need to refrigerate it for at least an hour, though it's best to let it chill overnight. Essentially, make sure to plan ahead if you opt to make this rum punch, and thank yourself on Super Bowl Sunday when you have one less thing to worry about.
Recipe: Rum Punch For A Crowd
Refreshing Red Sangria
We've already covered options for white wine drinkers, but what about those red wine lovers who will be at your gathering? This refreshing red sangria has them covered. It is a simple combination of ingredients that relies on citrus to provide that juicy, fresh, and sweet flair.
The boozy base of this sangria is dry red wine and Grand Marnier, with orange juice, sugar, sliced apple, sliced orange, and sliced lime rounding out the ingredients. It takes very little planning to throw this sangria together, though it really is that much more thoughtful than simply cracking open a bottle of red.
Recipe: Refreshing Red Sangria
Mimosas For A Crowd
Mimosas are almost always associated with brunch, but they certainly don't have to be limited to only one occasion. This simple but classic cocktail is perfectly suited for a Super Bowl party, and this recipe is even more perfect since it's made to serve a crowd. To be exact, the recipe is made for six servings, but you can easily increase the amount by including an extra bottle of bubbly.
The only ingredients you'll need to whip up a whole pitcher of mimosas are a bottle of sparkling wine, orange juice, and orange liqueur, plus optional fresh orange slices for garnish. Any type of sparkling wine will do here, be it actual Champagne or some less prestigious but equally effective bubblies. We'll leave that decision up to you, depending how much you want to spoil your guests.
Recipe: Mimosas For A Crowd
Floral Spring Rosé Punch
Your Super Bowl guests will be excited and ready for springtime should you serve this floral spring rosé punch at your party. This flower-forward punch, which features rosé wine, vodka, and elderflower liqueur to make the boozy base, is absolutely brimming with lively flavors and colors. Even if the big game ends up with some disappointment, the drink you're sipping on won't be.
This recipe requires some planning, as the recipe calls for making raspberry ice, which is just fresh raspberries frozen into ice cubes. If you don't have time for this step, you can simply add the raspberries and ice separately. Apart from raspberry ice, assembling this punch is surprisingly easy as it includes mixing liquids and topping it off with various fruit slices and edible flowers.
Recipe: Floral Spring Rosé Punch