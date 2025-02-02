20 Cocktails To Kick Your 2025 Super Bowl Party Up A Notch

For some people, the Super Bowl is all about the game, while others are more excited about those amazing Super Bowl appetizers. There is also the third group that believes Super Bowl parties are all about the beverages. Though the most traditional option is to crack open a can of beer and call it a day, you can always get more creative with the drinks you plan to serve on Super Bowl Sunday. If you don't want to go the classic route, there's a whole world of cocktails that are just begging to make an appearance at your game day party — and no, that doesn't mean you'll have to be playing bartender the whole time.

If you're hosting a big Super Bowl party this year and are fretting over the drink situation, there's no need to limit yourself to beer, wine, or seltzers just to keep things simple. We've compiled a list of our best cocktail recipes to kick your Super Bowl party up a notch. These cocktails will help keep the party flowing without much hassle, so you won't have to miss a minute of the big game or the Super Bowl ads.

The cocktails on this list lean more into the fun and fruity category as Super Bowl Sunday is all about kicking back and having fun. Many of these cocktails are also big-batch by nature, or those that you can easily transform to make beforehand and in larger amounts so you don't have to be working the cocktail shaker all night.

