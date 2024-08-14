Hot Honey Apricot Margarita Recipe

Fresh apricots are juicy, sweet, and incredibly easy to make into a puree, there's just one problem: They are a summer fruit with a short season. If you get lucky, you'll be making these margaritas between June and July and will have plump, ripe apricots to work with. Outside of that, it's unlikely you'll see apricots much at all, especially in the later winter months. What, then, are the options for a hot honey and apricot margarita craving in the dead of winter?

First, look at the freezer aisles; you may want to try specialty food stores like restaurant depots or Hispanic markets for a wider variety of fruit options. This will be the freshest option, most likely made from fresh apricots and frozen into a thick paste. Your next best option is to check the drink or liquor aisles for a bottled puree, which will be made to be shelf-stable but still sweet and flavorful. If you can't find apricot puree, try instead apricot liqueur or juice. And if all else fails, swap for peach, which has a similar flavor when ripe. With any extra puree — whether apricot or peach — freeze or store in the refrigerator and use in smoothies, on pancakes, or in a parfait (or make a few more margaritas).