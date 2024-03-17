Floral Spring Rosé Punch Recipe
Welcome the season of bloom with this floral spring rosé punch, perfect for any gathering under the awakening sky. This refreshing large-batch cocktail marries the crispness of rosé with the sweet notes of elderflower and the tang of fresh lemon, resulting in a punch that is crisp, tart, and refreshing.
It all starts by preserving raspberries in ice to add a floating detail making this punch a centerpiece. According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, unlike other punches which are higher in sugar, the sweetness in this drink comes from a quickly made honey simple syrup that ties nature back into the cocktail. The rest of the punch is as easy to make as mixing liquids in a bowl. A garnish of edible flowers and berries completes the drink, putting together a dish so pretty it's like looking at a painting.
With just a bit of foresight and preparation, you'll be ready to serve this elegant cocktail to up to 10 guests during your next gathering. Bring this punch out to your friends and family, and watch as it becomes the equinox of springtime celebration.
Gather the ingredients for floral spring rosé punch recipe
To make this springtime rosé punch, you will need a few fresh components on top of the alcohol. Start with a selection of raspberries, which will be frozen into decorative ice cubes. Freshly squeezed lemon juice will lend the drink a citrusy zing, and honey will be dissolved to create a sweet simple syrup. A bottle of chilled rosé wine will form the base of the punch, while vodka and elderflower liqueur, such as St. Germain, add depth and floral notes. Finally, club soda or sparkling water will lighten and provide a fizzy lift to the drink. For an elegant touch, have on hand optional garnishes like orange slices, lemon wheels, fresh berries, and edible flowers to make this punch feel even livelier.
Step 1: Make the raspberry ice
Make raspberry ice by arranging raspberries in a silicone ice cube tray and covering with water. Transfer to the freezer overnight to freeze completely.
Step 2: Make the honey syrup
Make honey simple syrup by dissolving honey in boiling water.
Step 3: Combine the punch ingredients
In a large pitcher or punch bowl, combine the chilled rosé wine, vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and honey simple syrup. Stir well.
Step 4: Add the soda
Refrigerate if not using immediately. When ready to serve, gently stir in the club soda or sparkling water to add effervescence.
Step 5: Add the ice
Add prepared raspberry ice to the pitcher or punch bowl to ensure the punch stays cold.
Step 6: Add the garnishes
Garnish with orange slices, lemon wheels, fresh berries, and edible flowers, if using.
Step 7: Serve the punch
To serve, ladle the punch into individual glasses over ice.
Can I make this punch ahead of time?
If you'd like to prepare ahead for your party, you can definitely make this punch ahead of time — and in fact, you really should. The raspberry ice, a key element for both visual appeal and keeping the punch chilled, needs at least eight hours in the freezer to completely solidify. It's best to make the raspberry ice the night before your event. The honey simple syrup, another important component in this drink, can be prepared several days in advance, giving you a healthy head start on the recipe.
When it comes to the punch's assembly, you can combine the main liquid ingredients — the chilled rosé, vodka, elderflower liqueur, and lemon juice — up to a few hours before the event, and refrigerate until guests arrive. Just before serving add the club soda or sparkling water to ensure the punch retains its fizz, the raspberry ice cubes so they don't melt and water down the punch (and lose their lovely look), and all the garnishes. You'll end up with a punch that truly epitomizes the liveliness of spring.
How do I make this punch non-alcoholic?
Though this punch has many components with alcohol — the vodka, rosé, and liqueur — it's actually quite easy to make a non-alcoholic version that is just as enjoyable as the original. Begin by swapping out the rosé wine for a non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice or a non-alcoholic sparkling white wine. These options help maintain the festive bubbliness of the punch while removing the alcohol content.
For the vodka and elderflower liqueur, consider using elderflower syrup or white cranberry juice to maintain the flavors. Of course, the rest of the non-alcoholic ingredients can stay as they are. Since non-alcoholic juices and wines can sometimes be sweeter, you may find it necessary to slightly decrease the amount of honey simple syrup to make sure the drink is balanced. By carefully selecting non-alcoholic substitutes and tweaking the sweetness as needed, your punch can be satisfying for all your guests, regardless of their drinking preferences.
- ½ cup raspberries
- ⅛ cup honey
- ⅛ cup boiling water
- 1 bottle (750 ml) chilled rosé wine
- 1 cup vodka
- ½ cup elderflower liqueur, such as St. Germain
- ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 cups chilled club soda or sparkling water
- Orange slices and lemon wheels, for garnish
- Fresh berries, for garnish
- Edible flowers (like violets or pansies), for garnish
