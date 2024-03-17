Floral Spring Rosé Punch Recipe

Welcome the season of bloom with this floral spring rosé punch, perfect for any gathering under the awakening sky. This refreshing large-batch cocktail marries the crispness of rosé with the sweet notes of elderflower and the tang of fresh lemon, resulting in a punch that is crisp, tart, and refreshing.

It all starts by preserving raspberries in ice to add a floating detail making this punch a centerpiece. According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, unlike other punches which are higher in sugar, the sweetness in this drink comes from a quickly made honey simple syrup that ties nature back into the cocktail. The rest of the punch is as easy to make as mixing liquids in a bowl. A garnish of edible flowers and berries completes the drink, putting together a dish so pretty it's like looking at a painting.

With just a bit of foresight and preparation, you'll be ready to serve this elegant cocktail to up to 10 guests during your next gathering. Bring this punch out to your friends and family, and watch as it becomes the equinox of springtime celebration.