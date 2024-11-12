3-ingredient cherry pomegranate martini recipe

You can find excellent pomegranate cherry juice in most stores, but if you want to take this recipe to the next level, you have several options for making it yourself. The first method for juicing pomegranate seeds involves a large culinary syringe. Just fill the syringe with pomegranate seeds and you can squeeze the juice right into your cocktail shaker. Another method to make homemade pomegrante juice is to add the arils to a blender. Once the mixture is processed, just strain out the pulp. Another simple option that doesn't involve peeling the fruit, is to break the pomegranate into quarters and add them 1 at a time to a citrus squeezer. If you want to deepen the flavor you can add a drizzle of pomegranate molasses, which has a tangier, more intense pomegranate flavor.

For the cherries, you can quickly pit ripe cherries by smashing them with the side of a large knife and then removing the pits. Then add them to a juicer or blender and strain the juice into your shaker. You could also use the syrup from a jar of cherries, adding only a small amount to adjust to the sweetness. Maraschino cherry juice would add its signature bright pink tint and sugary flavor. The syrup of Amarena cherries would have a deeper color and more natural flavor though it's also very sweet and would need to be added in increments.