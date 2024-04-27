Why You Can't Order James Bond's Favorite Martini As It Was Originally Served

You probably know that James Bond likes his martinis "shaken, not stirred" (although many bartenders will argue that doing so is the biggest mistake you can make with martinis). Ever the non-conformist, James Bond's favorite martini is also unusual. While the debate on the merits of a gin martini over that of a vodka martini rages on, leave it to James Bond to have both liquors in his martini of choice: the Vesper martini, an iconic drink that didn't originate in a bar but rather in the imagination of Bond's creator, Ian Fleming. The Vesper martini first appeared in "Casino Royale," the very first book of the series, in 1953, and later on the big screen in the 2006 adaptation of the film.

Fleming's recipe for the Vesper martini was three measures of Gordon's gin, one measure of vodka, and half a measure of Kina Lillet, shaken well until ice-cold, and garnished with a lemon peel. Unfortunately, you can no longer order the Vesper martini as it was originally served since Kina Lillet, is no longer available. Not only that, but the Gordon's gin of today is also not as strong as it used to be (80 proof rather than the 94 proof it would have been in the 1950s).