Break Out The Citrus Squeezer For An Easier Way To Get Fresh Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice is not only delicious and packed with health benefits, but it's also prized for its versatility in the kitchen. People use it for everything from making cocktails like the pomegranate gin fizz to whipping up pomegranate ice cream. While you can easily buy packaged pom juice at the store, homemade pom juice will always taste better. But extracting juice from a fresh pomegranate can be a bit tricky, because the arils — the ruby red, juicy capsule inside the pomegranate — have a tough seed in the center. You can't just squeeze it to get to the juice.

So here's a nifty trick for you: a handle-style citrus squeezer can work pretty well as a makeshift pom juice extractor. Simply quarter your ripe pomegranate and place the pieces in the squeezer, the fleshy side facing outward. Push down on the handle, and you'll instantly see the juice flowing out the bottom. Just make sure you have a cup or bowl ready to catch it.

If you need pomegranate juice in a hurry and don't have a blender or food processor, this method is a lifesaver. The only downside is that it may not extract every last drop of juice like some other methods. You'll still find some unjuiced arils stuck inside the squeezer once you're done (though these will work superbly as a small snack).