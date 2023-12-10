Use A Syringe To Quickly Extract Juice From Pomegranate Seeds

To get started, you'll need a ripe pomegranate, a large, clean syringe (the kind without a needle), and a container in which to collect the juice. Then open your pomegranate by scoring the outer skin with a knife and then breaking the fruit open; be gentle to avoid crushing the seeds inside. Once you have your pomegranate open, remove the seeds and collect them in a bowl.

Next, take your syringe (honestly, the bigger the better) and remove the plunger. Fill the barrel of the syringe with the pomegranate seeds then carefully reinsert the plunger. Now, position the syringe over your chosen container –- this could be a glass, a jar, or even a mixing bowl. Begin to press down on the plunger slowly but firmly. As you apply pressure, the pomegranate seeds will compress, and juice will start to flow out from the tip of the syringe.

Continue pressing until you feel resistance and it becomes difficult to press further, which indicates that most of the juice has been extracted. The result is pure, fresh pomegranate juice with minimal fuss and waste. It's a perfect solution for small-scale juice extraction — perfect for a glass of fresh juice, a drizzle over a salad, or to add a splash of flavor to your cooking. And since it's so straightforward, it's a fun way to get kids involved in the kitchen.