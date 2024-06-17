There's nothing better than sharing a refreshing and fruity drink with your friends or family, especially when you're looking to cool off in the summertime. While it can be fun to play bartender for a while, it can quickly become a bit of a fuss mixing up fresh drinks left, right, and center when all you want to do is sit down and enjoy the company. So, why not mix up this elderflower and peach summer punch recipe in advance, and then put your feet up and sunbathe with a delicious drink in hand?

Inspired by classic English summertime garden ingredients, this punch, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is an elegant and flavorful drink option that can be prepared in as little as 5 minutes. With a fruity sweetness from the strawberries and peaches, a light floral hit from the elderflower, and a bright and cooling herbal finish from the mint, this punch is the embodiment of summertime in a bowl. And, while this punch recipe is strictly for adults due to the white wine and St. Germain liqueur it contains, you can also easily switch things up for kids and those who prefer to avoid alcohol. To make an alcohol-free version, substitute the wine for more lemonade and the St. Germain for an elderflower cordial, creating a fabulously fruity, kid-friendly punch.