The Major Difference Between Alcoholic Punch And Cocktails

A fun, boozy beverage is a great way to liven up any social gathering. As you navigate your way through finding the perfect recipe, however, you may find yourself wondering why some drinks are advertised as punches while others are listed as cocktails. What distinguishes one type from the other, and which kind of drink should you pick? We have all the answers, starting with this: the key trait that separates punches from cocktails is the ratio of their ingredients.

With similar ingredients and contexts in which they are served, the line between a cocktail and a punch, much like the difference between a cocktail and a mixed drink, can be pretty nuanced. Some people even consider punch to be a subcategory of the latter; however, the ratio of ingredients in most punch recipes is far less boozy than traditional cocktails, often adding three to four times more mixer than liquor. Cocktails, on the other hand, tend to treat spirits as the star, and will match the non-alcoholic elements ounce for ounce, or even forgo the add-ins entirely. Punches, therefore, contain significantly less alcohol, and since the highlight is often fruit juices, taste quite a bit sweeter than your standard cocktail.