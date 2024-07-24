Nothing beats the refreshing taste of a chilled sangria on a warm day. It's even better if this sangria features the tangy flavor of citrus, the blush of pink cranberry juice, the effervescence of sparkling wine, and the floral aroma of lychee.

Combining all these unique flavors in one beautiful package, this citrusy lychee sangria recipe is the perfect summer sipper with flair. It combines the flavors of orange, lime, and lemon with the sweet, tropical notes of lychee, a lesser-used Asian fruit that is usually sold canned. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, you can also buy lychee fresh in season, and when you do, its taste is even more delicate and surprising. So grab a box next time you see it near you and use it in a lychee martini or eat it plain.

This cocktail is one of a kind, at home at any picnic, garden party, or summer happy hour. The vibrant hues and aromas of the three different citrus fruits mingle beautifully with the limoncello and dry sparkling wine, creating a drink that is floral, aromatic, and layered. So make a batch in advance, chill it overnight, and let the flavors of this delicate sangria surprise you!