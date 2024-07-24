Citrusy Lychee Sangria Recipe
Nothing beats the refreshing taste of a chilled sangria on a warm day. It's even better if this sangria features the tangy flavor of citrus, the blush of pink cranberry juice, the effervescence of sparkling wine, and the floral aroma of lychee.
Combining all these unique flavors in one beautiful package, this citrusy lychee sangria recipe is the perfect summer sipper with flair. It combines the flavors of orange, lime, and lemon with the sweet, tropical notes of lychee, a lesser-used Asian fruit that is usually sold canned. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, you can also buy lychee fresh in season, and when you do, its taste is even more delicate and surprising. So grab a box next time you see it near you and use it in a lychee martini or eat it plain.
This cocktail is one of a kind, at home at any picnic, garden party, or summer happy hour. The vibrant hues and aromas of the three different citrus fruits mingle beautifully with the limoncello and dry sparkling wine, creating a drink that is floral, aromatic, and layered. So make a batch in advance, chill it overnight, and let the flavors of this delicate sangria surprise you!
Ingredients for citrusy lychee sangria
To make this citrusy sangria, you will need orange liqueur, limoncello, a can of lychees in syrup (plus the reserved syrup), pink cranberry juice, a bottle of dry sparkling white wine, an orange thinly sliced, a lemon thinly sliced, a lime thinly sliced, and fresh mint sprigs for garnish. If you can't find pink cranberry juice, you can also use white cranberry juice for a similar flavor and color.
Step 1: Mix the sangria in pitcher
In a large pitcher, combine the orange liqueur, limoncello, ½ cup of the reserved lychee syrup, and pink cranberry juice.
Step 2: Add sparkling wine
Top with sparkling wine.
Step 3: Add the fruit
Add the lychees, orange slices, lemon slices, and lime slices.
Step 4: Stir the sangria
Gently stir to combine.
Step 5: Chill the sangria
Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or up to 8 hours, to allow flavors to blend.
Step 6: Serve the lychee sangria
Serve chilled, garnished with fresh mint sprigs.
What are the best types of wine and orange liqueur for this sangria?
You can play with a few ingredient options when making this recipe, adding more or less of each to adjust the flavors to your liking. But if you're at a loss as to which booze to buy, we've got you covered. For the wine, a dry sparkling white wine such as a brut or extra-dry Cava, Prosecco, or dry sparkling wine from your local region works best. The dryness and effervescence of these wines complement the sweetness of the lychee syrup and orange liqueur.
As for the orange liqueur, you want to opt for a high-quality triple sec or other orange-flavored liqueur. Cointreau, Grand Marnier, or a good-quality orange curaçao are excellent choices. These liqueurs provide a robust orange flavor that enhances the citrusy notes in the sangria without being overpowering. Avoid lower-quality orange liqueurs, as they tend to taste artificial or overly sweet.
What substitutions can you make to this recipe?
The fun part of playing mixologist in your very own home bar is that unless you want it to, no drink ever has to taste the same twice. This citrusy lychee sangria recipe is a great blueprint to start, and we have a few ideas of how to change it up and make it even better.
If you prefer a stronger alcoholic base or want to avoid liqueurs, you can substitute the triple sec and limoncello with vodka. Simply replace the quantities of both alcohols with an equal amount of vodka, which will provide a more neutral base for the other flavors to shine. When it comes to garnishes, feel free to get creative. While the recipe calls for fresh mint sprigs, you can experiment with other herbs like basil or rosemary, or even add fresh berries like strawberries or raspberries for an extra pop of color and flavor.
If you're not a fan of citrus or want to switch things up, you can substitute the orange, lemon, and lime slices with fresh berries or melon slices. Honeydew melon and cantaloupe beautifully complement the colors and flavors of this orange-pink sangria. For those who prefer a lighter or non-alcoholic option, consider replacing the sparkling wine, limoncello, and orange liqueur with ginger ale or a pink grapefruit soda. The effervescence and subtle bittersweet flavors of these sodas will give the resulting drink a refreshing twist.