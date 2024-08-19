Strawberry and Basil White Wine Spritzer Recipe

One of the many great things about a wine spritzer is how quickly and easily they can be adapted to suit individual tastes. If you want it lighter or heavier on the alcohol, simply adjust your quantity of soda water accordingly. Or, if you like your drink a little sweeter, you can also swap out the soda water and use lemonade to top up your spritzer instead.

To add variety to your strawberry and basil white wine spritzers, why not consider adding some different fruits into the mix? Raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries all make delicious and colorful accompaniments to the strawberries, and you can select different combinations as you please. Soft stone fruits such as peaches and nectarines will also add a lovely summery sweetness to your spritzer, adding to the fruity flavors of the beverage.

While basil makes a great pairing with strawberry, this isn't the only herb available to you when assembling your spritzer. Mint is an equally refreshing herbal addition for added coolness, or if you want something a little different, lavender will add a delicate fragrant floral finish to your drink. A few sprigs of elderflower would make another great pairing with the summery taste of strawberry, adding a sophisticated botanical finish as well as making the finished cocktail even prettier.