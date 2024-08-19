Strawberry And Basil White Wine Spritzer Recipe
Wine spritzers may not be the most popular drink of choice out there — perhaps they evoke thoughts of embarrassingly untrendy suburban mums in the '70s and '80s, or of the terrible premixed cans full of artificial flavorings and cheap wine. The truth is though, that well made wine spritzers are actually pretty tasty, offering up refreshing flavors that pair so well with fresh fruits and herbs.
There are few alcoholic drinks that are lighter and more refreshing than the white wine spritzer, making them the perfect adult beverage option for any occasion. Ideal for a casual, cooling drink on a hot day, as an accompaniment to a sophisticated brunch or lunch, or as a simple yet elegant summer party offering, a wine spritzer will always give you a classy, fuss-free drink that is ready in seconds. If you need any further convincing, then perhaps it's time to try this strawberry and basil white wine spritzer, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. The sweet, fruity flavor of the strawberry is enhanced by the lightly peppery, aromatic taste of basil, resulting in a wonderfully light and refreshing drink with a modern botanical finish. Once you start sipping on this cooling beverage, we guarantee you'll shake off the old stereotypes and see wine spritzers in a whole new light.
Gather the ingredients for this strawberry and basil white wine spritzer recipe
To begin this strawberry and basil white wine spritzer recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want strawberries, strawberry syrup, chilled white wine (something dry works best, but we'll touch more on the best wine choice a bit later on), a sprig of fresh basil, and chilled soda water.
Step 1: Slice the strawberries
Slice the strawberries.
Step 2: Build the spritzer
Add strawberry syrup and white wine to a glass.
Step 3: Add the basil
Lightly smack the basil a few times then add to the cocktail.
Step 4: Add strawberries and ice
Add the sliced strawberries and ice.
Step 5: Top with soda
Top up with the soda.
Step 6: Serve
Serve immediately.
- 3 strawberries
- 1 tablespoon strawberry syrup
- 4 ounces white wine, chilled
- 1 sprig fresh basil
- 3 ½ ounces soda water, chilled
Can this spritzer be made with other fruit or herbs?
One of the many great things about a wine spritzer is how quickly and easily they can be adapted to suit individual tastes. If you want it lighter or heavier on the alcohol, simply adjust your quantity of soda water accordingly. Or, if you like your drink a little sweeter, you can also swap out the soda water and use lemonade to top up your spritzer instead.
To add variety to your strawberry and basil white wine spritzers, why not consider adding some different fruits into the mix? Raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries all make delicious and colorful accompaniments to the strawberries, and you can select different combinations as you please. Soft stone fruits such as peaches and nectarines will also add a lovely summery sweetness to your spritzer, adding to the fruity flavors of the beverage.
While basil makes a great pairing with strawberry, this isn't the only herb available to you when assembling your spritzer. Mint is an equally refreshing herbal addition for added coolness, or if you want something a little different, lavender will add a delicate fragrant floral finish to your drink. A few sprigs of elderflower would make another great pairing with the summery taste of strawberry, adding a sophisticated botanical finish as well as making the finished cocktail even prettier.
What type of wine is best for this spritzer?
White wine spritzers may have a bad reputation for simply being watered down wine, but the same argument could be made for any poorly executed cocktail. Good, quality ingredients matter, and in this case, the right mixer and the right wine will make all the difference, and will take your wine spritzer from boring to brilliant.
If you want to make a thirst-quenching and flavorful wine spritzer, first you'll need to select a wine that you would enjoy drinking alone by the glass. The best white wine choices for this recipe will be those that contain complementary flavors to the other ingredients; the strawberries and the basil. The most popular white wine in the world, Chardonnay, is always going to be a reliable option thanks to its smooth flavor and relative dryness. A good muscat or a Sauvignon blanc will also make great choices, each adding their own fruity notes that will pair well with the other flavors in this spritzer. And, if you want to add even more fizz to your white wine spritzer, you could also consider using a sparkling wine to give your drink a double whammy of carbonation.