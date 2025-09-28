Our 3-Ingredient Jalapeño Poppers Are For Chorizo Lovers

The simple combination of jalapeños and cream cheese has proven to be a universally-adored flavor. You can find everything from creamy cheesy jalapeño popper chili to jalapeño popper tater tot casserole, with countless creative recipes and variations in between. But with this recipe, we are taking things back to basics. Just a handful of ingredients come together to not only make some of the simplest jalapeño poppers you've ever had, but also some of the most delicious ones.

All you need for this three-ingredient jalapeño popper recipe, which is brought to us by developer A.J. Forget, are jalapeño peppers, cream cheese, and chorizo. It might not seem like much, but once you taste one of these poppers you will understand that there is some kind of alchemy in the combination. Bacon might be the oft-preferred pork product for jalapeño poppers, but once you get a taste of the classic app with chorizo, you may never go back. Mixed into the cream cheese, the spices add a complexity that really takes this simple appetizer to the next level.