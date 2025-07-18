This Tater Tot Casserole Is Perfect For Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner, And It Feeds A Whole Crowd

Whether you're a kid or a grownup, it's hard to resist the crunchy golden exterior and fluffy interior of a tater tot. And while tater tots are plenty delicious to munch on solo, there are lots of fun dishes to make with them, too. Case in point, this cheesy jalapeño popper tater tot casserole from recipe developer Jessica Morone.

"I'm a big fan of jalapeño poppers, it's one thing I order all the time when I'm out at a restaurant," she shares. If you love finding ways to elevate jalapeño poppers, or simply want to amp up the cheesy comfort in your life, this casserole is meant for you. "I love this in tater tot casserole form because it hits all the comfort food notes while still being fun and a little spicy," Morone comments and describes, "It's creamy, cheesy, crispy on top, and has just the right kick from the jalapeños."

Despite providing layers of flavor from onion powder and garlic powder, smokiness from bacon and smoked paprika, heat from fresh jalapeño, and tanginess from pickled jalapeños, sour cream, cream cheese, and mayonnaise, this recipe is a breeze to whip together — just combine a few ingredients and spread them over your favorite frozen tots. Another advantage of this savory flavor bomb? "You can assemble the entire casserole up to a day in advance, cover it tightly, and refrigerate it until you're ready to bake," Morone says.