This Tater Tot Casserole Is Perfect For Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner, And It Feeds A Whole Crowd

Whether you're a kid or a grownup, it's hard to resist the crunchy golden exterior and fluffy interior of a tater tot. And while tater tots are plenty delicious to munch on solo, there are lots of fun dishes to make with them, too. Case in point, this cheesy jalapeño popper tater tot casserole from recipe developer Jessica Morone.
"I'm a big fan of jalapeño poppers, it's one thing I order all the time when I'm out at a restaurant," she shares. If you love finding ways to elevate jalapeño poppers, or simply want to amp up the cheesy comfort in your life, this casserole is meant for you. "I love this in tater tot casserole form because it hits all the comfort food notes while still being fun and a little spicy," Morone comments and describes, "It's creamy, cheesy, crispy on top, and has just the right kick from the jalapeños."
Despite providing layers of flavor from onion powder and garlic powder, smokiness from bacon and smoked paprika, heat from fresh jalapeño, and tanginess from pickled jalapeños, sour cream, cream cheese, and mayonnaise, this recipe is a breeze to whip together — just combine a few ingredients and spread them over your favorite frozen tots. Another advantage of this savory flavor bomb? "You can assemble the entire casserole up to a day in advance, cover it tightly, and refrigerate it until you're ready to bake," Morone says.
For this recipe, you'll need a block of cream cheese (softened), sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. Next, get shredded cheddar cheese, shredded Mexican blend cheese, thick-cut bacon slices (cooked and crumbled), fresh jalapeños (diced with the seeds removed if you want less heat), jarred pickled jalapeños (chopped), and a bag of frozen tater tots.
What can I serve with tater tot casserole?
Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Tater Tot Casserole Recipe
This spicy, gooey, crispy, tangy jalapeno popper-inspired casserole combines frozen tater tots with 3 cheeses, smoky bacon, and 2 kinds of jalapeno.
Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese
- 4 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 2 fresh jalapeños, diced (remove seeds for less heat)
- ¼ cup jarred pickled jalapeños, chopped
- 1 (32-ounce) bag frozen tater tots
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together the softened cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise until smooth.
- Stir in the garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Mix in the cheddar cheese, Mexican blend cheese, fresh and jarred jalapeños, and crumbled bacon until combined.
- Spread the frozen tater tots into the prepared baking dish; some overlap is fine.
- Spread the cheese mixture evenly over the tater tots in the prepared baking dish.
- Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 45-50 minutes, or until the tots are golden and crispy and the filling is bubbling around the edges.
- Let the casserole sit for 5–10 minutes before serving.
Why should you use both fresh and jarred jalapeños in this casserole?
You'll notice that Morone's recipe calls for both fresh and pickled jalapeños to double down on the jalapeño-popper-inspired goodness. Don't be hesitant about loading up on peppers, there's a reason the recipe works best with the two: "Using both types of jalapeños gives the casserole a mix of texture and flavor," Morone explains, "Fresh jalapeños bring a bright, crisp heat and a bit of crunch, while jarred (pickled) jalapeños add tanginess and a mellower, more rounded spice that's already softened."
You won't be going full throttle on the spice level with this duo, instead combining them for nuanced flavors with heat and tang. Nevertheless, if you're worried that the dish will be too spicy for your tastes, just remove the seeds from your fresh pepper. "Together, they create a more layered and interesting jalapeño flavor," Morone notes. For true popper lovers, using two kinds of jalapeños instantly adds depth of both flavor and texture to this casserole.
What are some changes that can be made to this cheesy jalapeño tater tot casserole?
It's hard to beat a casserole composed primarily of tater tots, jalapeños, cheese, and bacon. But if you want to switch up the recipe according to what you have on hand or due to dietary concerns, Morone has some recommendations. "To make it less spicy, use fewer jalapeños, remove the seeds and membranes, or stick with mild jarred ones," she suggests. "If you want to skip the heat altogether, diced green bell peppers work as a mellow swap."
On the cheesy front, Morone uses cheddar and a Mexican blend to properly evoke jalapeño poppers. Any cheese that melts well would work here, and Morone recommends Monterey Jack, mozzarella, or pepper Jack, the latter being especially nice if you want a little extra heat. As for the bacon, she notes, "while bacon adds a smoky, salty kick, you can leave it out entirely or replace it with a vegetarian bacon alternative or even diced ham or chicken."