8 Store-Bought Jarred Jalapeños, Ranked Worst To Best
When you want to add some heat and acidity to a dish, few ingredients that function better than jarred jalapeños (which makes a perfect accompaniment to goat cheese, if you were wondering). Yes, they're spicy, but they also add that bold, acidic flavor that you can only get from pickled ingredients. Plus, most of them are either sliced or diced, meaning that there's really no prep work involved when you want to incorporate them into a meal — just spoon some over whatever you're eating, and you'll have that heat and zing you're looking for.
But of course, not all jarred jalapeños are created equal. Although this is an ingredient that's pretty similar between brands, some varieties pack more heat, acidity, and texture than others. I tried several store-brand jarred jalapeños and ranked them worst to best to give you a better idea of what you're getting the next time you pick some up at the store. The criteria for this ranking are based on both texture and flavor; I ranked spicier, more acidic jalapeños with a firmer, crisper texture higher. Give these brands a try and see how they can spice up your favorite dishes, from breakfast to dinner, allowing you to celebrate every bite.
8. Trader Joe's pickled jalapeño slices
Trader Joe's is a grocery shopping destination for many; it's a place where you can find unique and interesting products that can shake up your meal routine. However, it's not always the best place to go for pantry and fridge staples, which can vary in quality depending on the product. You might be disappointed by the Trader Joe's pickled jalapeño slices, especially if you like your jalapeños spicy. These just don't pack much heat at all, despite the fact that their seeds are intact.
That might not be a problem if you don't love super hot jalapeños, but the flavor isn't great either. Because of that lack of heat, all you're really tasting is the acidity. I love a super acidic pepper, but without any other flavor to balance it out, it can be overwhelming in most dishes. You can safely skip this brand without feeling like you're missing out on anything that delicious.
7. Jeff's Garden sliced tamed jalapeño peppers
Some people might think Jeff's Garden's sliced tamed jalapeño peppers are the ideal pepper. Since they're tamed, they're much less spicy than many other jarred jalapeño brands, which is ideal for someone who values acidity over spiciness. Since the company labels these jalapeños as "tamed," someone who is looking for a lot of heat probably won't choose this variety. Personally, I love spicy peppers, so this is simply not the brand for me. As their name suggests, they really don't pack much heat and fall flat on the flavor front.
Spice preferences aside, though, these peppers are also quite soft, lacking the firmness or snap of other jarred jalapeño brands, which is another reason they rank lower than many of the other options here. Unless you're specifically looking for a less-spicy brand of jalapeños, you may want to try some other brands first.
6. Mezita sliced green jalapeño peppers
Are Mezita's sliced green jalapeño peppers bad? No. They're just not one of the more interesting brands I've tried. They definitely have some heat, although other varieties are spicier. If you do like some spice, but want to keep that heat at a minimum, they may not be a bad option. Aside from that hint of heat, though, these aren't the most flavorful peppers on this list — they don't have that distinct green flavor typical of jalapeños and green bell peppers.
While these peppers aren't particularly soft or squishy, they don't have the same firmness as some of the higher-rated brands I tried. That said, unless you're trying these peppers side by side, you probably wouldn't notice that the slight lack of peppery snap. Overall, these jalapeños aren't a bad choice, but they're also not the best you can get, especially if your taste in jalapeños is similar to mine.
5. Mt. Olive diced jalapeño peppers
What I love about Mt. Olive's diced jalapeño peppers is that they're pre-diced, which means that you can easily incorporate them into dishes where you don't want to chew on a whole slice of jalapeño at a time and prefer a more even flavor distribution. If you want to cut down on prep time, saving time and energy, you might find Mt. Olive's jalapeños to be the best option.
However, these jalapeños weren't my favorite in terms of texture and flavor. They're not quite as spicy as I want them to be, and they lack the heat I was hoping for. Texture-wise, they're relatively soft. That's not a huge problem, considering that these jalapeños are diced, but it's still not ideal. On the plus side, though, these jalapeños are mixed with diced onions, so you get a little extra pop of flavor to make up for the lack of spice.
4. Mrs. Renfro's nacho-sliced jalapeño peppers
If you're looking for seriously firm and snappy jalapeños, you might want to keep an eye out for Mrs. Renfro's nacho-sliced jalapeño peppers. Their texture is excellent and they are very firm. In fact, they almost have the same texture as fresh jalapeños, or at least as much as you can expect from the jarred, pickled version. That being said, if you're looking for a viable replacement for fresh jalapeños, this product is a great option — as long as you don't mind an extra touch of acidity.
Mrs. Renfro's jalapeños also offer a decent amount of spice, though they're far from the spiciest in the bunch. I prefer jalapeños that are a touch spicier than these, which is why this brand isn't ranked higher on the list. However, if you do care about the texture of your sliced jalapeños and you're looking for a solid jar of peppers to keep in your fridge to add to whatever dishes need some extra heat, then this is a great brand to have on hand.
3. Vlasic jalapeño pepper slices
Vlasic never misses when it comes to pickles, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the brand's jarred jalapeños rank near the top of this list. The label on the jar reads "hot," so you know exactly what you're getting into. Just like the packaging promises, these jalapeños really are quite hot — so hot, in fact, that I have to add them sparingly to a recipe I don't want to overwhelm with spice. But to me, that's the whole point of jarred jalapeños, so I count it as a positive.
These jarred jalapeños are also quite acidic, mimicking the flavor profile of the brand's pickles. This intense acidity means that they work well in dishes where you want to add a lot of flavor — not just spice. Although they could be a bit firmer, the difference in texture between this brand and the other, higher-ranked brands is really not that noticeable. And since Vlasic is a relatively accessible brand, there's a good chance you can get your hands on this product at your local grocery store. It's absolutely worth a taste for true jalapeño lovers.
2. Mezzetta sliced hot jalapeño peppers
This is another brand that helpfully labels its product as "hot," and it's certainly not lying. These are super spicy jarred jalapeños — so spicy, in fact, that you'll want to be careful if you're not someone who generally likes a lot of heat in their food. If you are looking for spice, though, Mezzetta sliced hot jalapeño peppers are absolutely a good choice. It's not just about the spice, though — they also have a beautiful, acidic flavor that makes them a bold addition to just about any dish.
Texturally, you can expect a nice firmness and snap from these peppers, which makes them even more appealing. Plus, thanks to the inclusion of turmeric in the recipe, they have a golden hue that enhances any dish you add them to. Since these are widely available at most grocery stores, this might become your go-to jalapeño brand for when you really want to spice up your food.
1. Trappey's sliced jalapeño peppers
If you're looking for the spiciest jalapeños of them all, you might want to turn to Trappey's sliced jalapeño peppers. These are just about the most delicious jarred jalapeños I've ever had, and easily top this list of some already solid contenders. The heat level is absolutely right — they're quite spicy, but they're manageable enough for people who genuinely enjoy heat. They also boast a freshness and flavor complexity that you won't find in other brands.
Trappey's also hits the mark when it comes to texture, thanks to the crisp snappiness of these peppers. There are no soft or mushy pieces here, just firm, fresh jalapeños that hardly taste like they came out of a jar. Once you factor in the bright acidity, it's clear why Trappey's tops this list of the best jarred jalapeños.
Methodology
I selected jarred jalapeños brands that were available at local grocery stores and online. I tasted them in a single sitting, although I ate pieces of plain white bread between tastings to ensure that the spiciness of each variety wouldn't influence my perceptions of the others' flavors.
The criteria for this ranking included flavor, favoring spicier, more complex, and acidic varieties, and texture, prioritizing firmer, crispier jalapeños.