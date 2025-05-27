8 Store-Bought Jarred Jalapeños, Ranked Worst To Best

When you want to add some heat and acidity to a dish, few ingredients that function better than jarred jalapeños (which makes a perfect accompaniment to goat cheese, if you were wondering). Yes, they're spicy, but they also add that bold, acidic flavor that you can only get from pickled ingredients. Plus, most of them are either sliced or diced, meaning that there's really no prep work involved when you want to incorporate them into a meal — just spoon some over whatever you're eating, and you'll have that heat and zing you're looking for.

But of course, not all jarred jalapeños are created equal. Although this is an ingredient that's pretty similar between brands, some varieties pack more heat, acidity, and texture than others. I tried several store-brand jarred jalapeños and ranked them worst to best to give you a better idea of what you're getting the next time you pick some up at the store. The criteria for this ranking are based on both texture and flavor; I ranked spicier, more acidic jalapeños with a firmer, crisper texture higher. Give these brands a try and see how they can spice up your favorite dishes, from breakfast to dinner, allowing you to celebrate every bite.