How To Quickly Soften A Full Block Of Cream Cheese
Cream cheese is one of those super versatile ingredients that can be used in both savory and sweet dishes (like sweet potato pie) and many other recipes in between. In fact, because there are so many creative ways to use this fresh cheese, it is an ingredient that's often kept in the fridge, ready to whip out at a moment's notice if you suddenly feel the urge to bake. However, cold cream cheese isn't always the easiest to work with. It's generally quite hard, which makes it difficult to mix into other ingredients or to spread on top of your crackers. Thankfully, we have a few tricks on how to quickly soften your cream cheese that might just help.
Depending on the time you have available, there are a few different methods that may work best. One easy option is to simply microwave the whole block; another is to submerge it, sealed in a plastic bag, in a water bath. Your stand mixer can also be an invaluable softening tool. Of course, you could always let your cream cheese warm up at room temperature in its own time (if you cube it, it will soften even faster). Ultimately, the choice is yours. Pick the best method to fit your time window.
From the fastest to the best method
The fastest way to soften that solid block of cream cheese is to pop it into the microwave. One minute should be all you need to achieve a more malleable batch of cream cheese. The best way to do this? Cut your block into chunks, then pop them into a microwaveable bowl and into the appliance for 10 seconds at half power. Give it a good mix, then continue microwaving in short spurts, mixing in between, until it is fully softened. Be vigilant here, though, as your cheese could melt very quickly. Another quick method is to toss those chunks into your stand mixer. Using the paddle attachment, mix it for a few minutes, or for less time if you prefer your cheese a little firmer.
If you have a bit more time available, slide your cream cheese, still in its foil wrapper, into a waterproof bag. Then, submerge it in lukewarm water. Ensure that your bag doesn't have any holes, and keep an eye on the cream cheese. You don't want the foil to start taking on any water. The entire process should take about 10 minutes.
However, the best way to soften cream cheese (though certainly the longest) is by placing it on a plate, either whole or in chunks for a quicker result. Let your cream cheese sit at room temperature until completely softened. This can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, though it may be quicker if the kitchen is already warm and the cheese is already cut.