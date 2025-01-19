How To Quickly Soften A Full Block Of Cream Cheese

The fastest way to soften that solid block of cream cheese is to pop it into the microwave. One minute should be all you need to achieve a more malleable batch of cream cheese. The best way to do this? Cut your block into chunks, then pop them into a microwaveable bowl and into the appliance for 10 seconds at half power. Give it a good mix, then continue microwaving in short spurts, mixing in between, until it is fully softened. Be vigilant here, though, as your cheese could melt very quickly. Another quick method is to toss those chunks into your stand mixer. Using the paddle attachment, mix it for a few minutes, or for less time if you prefer your cheese a little firmer.

If you have a bit more time available, slide your cream cheese, still in its foil wrapper, into a waterproof bag. Then, submerge it in lukewarm water. Ensure that your bag doesn't have any holes, and keep an eye on the cream cheese. You don't want the foil to start taking on any water. The entire process should take about 10 minutes.

However, the best way to soften cream cheese (though certainly the longest) is by placing it on a plate, either whole or in chunks for a quicker result. Let your cream cheese sit at room temperature until completely softened. This can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, though it may be quicker if the kitchen is already warm and the cheese is already cut.