This Sweet Fruit Is Often Overlooked — But It's A Nutritional Powerhouse

Call us your matchmaker because we're about to set you up with dates — and this is the beginning of a sweet relationship with substance, too. Especially as we head into the new year, a lot of us are thinking about ways to pack more nutrients into our daily routines. We're seeking out fruits loaded with calcium, or ingredients offering plenty of protein. But we want these health contributors to actually taste good since that's the only way we're going to stick to our plan of eating more of them long-term, right? So, we want to direct your attention to dates, especially as they often get overlooked in the healthy fruits conversation.

Dates grow on date palm trees in tropical regions, and while they can be eaten fresh, you're much more likely to find them dried. There are many different varieties of dates, with Medjool and Deglet Noor being the types you likely know from your grocery store. Dates are soft and chewy with a flavor profile like caramel and brown sugar; they're often compared to candy, which may explain why their nutritious qualities are overlooked. Dates are rich in fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, and protein. They have antioxidants that make them an effective disease prevention tool, and they also boost heart and gut health and help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Because of their sweetness plus these benefits, dates are considered a healthy alternative to refined sugar.