The Fruit Highest In Calcium Isn't An Orange Or A Banana

The importance of calcium really can't be overstated. It strengthens our bones and our teeth, can help keep our blood pressure low, keeps our nerves communicating effectively with each other, and is even thought to help prevent cancer. We need calcium, and our bodies don't make it. We have to get it from other sources, and food is a much healthier way to do this than supplements — especially fruits and vegetables.

You likely know the usual suspects when it comes to calcium-rich fruits, like oranges, bananas, and blackberries. But when you want to get nutrients into your daily routine, it's a real life-saver to know the full extent of your options — the more sources you have to work with, the better, the more exciting, and the easier to manage every day. We rounded up 10 fruits packed with calcium you might be overlooking to help with this, and the top fruit may be a surprise: prickly pear.

Prickly pear is an edible cactus fruit that grows worldwide but primarily in the Western Hemisphere and is especially prevalent in Mexico and the Southwestern United States. Prickly pear boasts 83 milligrams of calcium per cup. That's compared to 72 milligrams in 1 cup of oranges or tangerines, 42 milligrams for the same amount of blackberries, and just 6 milligrams in one medium-sized banana. Clearly, prickly pear is a winner if you want to get some more calcium in your diet. In addition, it's rich with antioxidants and fiber.