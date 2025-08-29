Bored Of Old Fashioneds? Try This 3-Ingredient Rob Roy Cocktail

Like many of the most classic cocktails, the Manhattan is a simple drink composed of only three ingredients. While it has been made with the same simple blend of rye whisky, vermouth, and bitters for over a century, the base recipe has been riffed hundreds of times, with mixologists sometimes experimenting with the type of vermouth and other times adding new liquors entirely. What's less common is changing the rye, the drink's signature element, to make something completely new.

The Rob Roy is the Manhattan variant you may have never heard of — that is, unless you are a fan of Scotch whisky. Similar in build, the Rob Roy uses blended Scotch, vermouth, and bitters stirred into a smooth, layered drink. The difference is palpable: Scotch whisky is a much stronger, smokier, and more peaty spirit than spicy, straightforward rye. The result is a drink that is musky and a little smoky, with an earthiness that is offset by sweet vermouth and bitters. In our 3-ingredient Rob Roy recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn, the bitters used are Peychaud's, a Creole blend with notes of anise. This simple cocktail is layered with flavor and perfect for those seeking a unique variation to a classic Manhattan — or anyone who simply has some extra Scotch on hand.