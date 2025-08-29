Bored Of Old Fashioneds? Try This 3-Ingredient Rob Roy Cocktail
Like many of the most classic cocktails, the Manhattan is a simple drink composed of only three ingredients. While it has been made with the same simple blend of rye whisky, vermouth, and bitters for over a century, the base recipe has been riffed hundreds of times, with mixologists sometimes experimenting with the type of vermouth and other times adding new liquors entirely. What's less common is changing the rye, the drink's signature element, to make something completely new.
The Rob Roy is the Manhattan variant you may have never heard of — that is, unless you are a fan of Scotch whisky. Similar in build, the Rob Roy uses blended Scotch, vermouth, and bitters stirred into a smooth, layered drink. The difference is palpable: Scotch whisky is a much stronger, smokier, and more peaty spirit than spicy, straightforward rye. The result is a drink that is musky and a little smoky, with an earthiness that is offset by sweet vermouth and bitters. In our 3-ingredient Rob Roy recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn, the bitters used are Peychaud's, a Creole blend with notes of anise. This simple cocktail is layered with flavor and perfect for those seeking a unique variation to a classic Manhattan — or anyone who simply has some extra Scotch on hand.
The 3 ingredients needed for a Rob Roy cocktail
For this Rob Roy, you'll only need a blended Scotch whisky, a sweet (red, rouge, or rosso) vermouth, and Peychaud's bitters. If you don't have Peychaud's, Angostura bitters will work and will add a classic citrus flavor.
Step 1: Chill the serving glass
Chill a stemmed glass by filling it with ice and cold water. Set aside.
Step 2: Fill a mixing glass with ice
Fill a mixing glass with ice.
Step 3: Add all the alcohol and bitters and stir
Add the Scotch whisky, vermouth, and bitters and stir gently until just chilled, about 10 stirs.
Step 4: Strain into the chilled glass
Empty the cocktail glass, then strain the cocktail into the chilled glass.
Step 5: Garnish and serve
If desired, garnish with orange peel and a Luxardo cherry and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|155
|Total Fat
|0.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|0.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|0.2 g
|Sodium
|2.0 mg
|Protein
|0.0 g
What Scotch and vermouth is best for a Rob Roy?
Understanding which Scotch to use in a Rob Roy first begins with knowing the difference between blended and single malt whiskies. A single malt, which is blended with malts all from one distillery, usually has a more distinct, sharp flavor, and is often better saved for sipping on the rocks rather than mixed with other spirits that may be overpowered by it. Blended whiskies, which are blended from multiple sources of malts and often even grains, have a softer, smoother flavor that works well in cocktails. When shopping for Scotch for a Rob Roy, first start your search among the blended whiskies.
Even with narrowing your choices to just blended whisky, there are still many options to choose from. A popular, low-cost option is Johnnie Walker Black, favored among Scotch lovers for its distinct, smoky peated flavor. Peat is a flavor Scotch is known for, and Johnnie Walker does well, but if you like less peat, you might want to opt for a smoother, more vanilla-forward whisky like Monkey Shoulder, which ranks highly among Scotch whiskies — even among single malts. With both, the vermouth and bitters will present differently, the vermouth becoming a stronger flavor against the mellow Monkey Shoulder. If you have a particularly interesting vermouth or a set of bitters you'd like to try, we recommend using a blended Scotch like Monkey Shoulder to better highlight those flavors.
What are Peychaud's bitters and why do they work well with Scotch?
Bitters are the salt and pepper of the cocktail world; they act as a seasoning, either bringing out the flavors of the cocktail or complementing them. An infused extract, a bottle of bitters offers a small flavor that can shape a cocktail in a big way. One brand you may have heard of is Angostura, which is an orange-and-clove infused extract that adds spicy, citrusy notes to bourbon, rye, gin, and even rum cocktails. Peychaud's, on the other hand, is anise and cherry forward, bringing a sweeter dimension to drinks.
Peychaud's bitters are commonly referred to as Creole bitters and are associated with New Orleans, where they are produced. Used in drinks like the Sazerac, where the flavor of licorice is a main component, Peychaud's is a good choice if you want to emphasize anise flavors or complement smoky ones. Because blended Scotch like Johnnie Walker can be peated with an oaky, smoky flavor, Peychaud's balances the that, offering a sweeter and more rounded finish without overpowering the Scotch. If you don't have Peychaud's or prefer a spicier flavor, swap for classic Angostura instead.